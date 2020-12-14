Trump Announces Bill Barr Is on His Way Out Just Minutes After Joe Biden Crossed Electoral College Threshold

Attorney General Bill Barr has resigned, President Donald Trump tweeted mere minutes after the Electoral College certified that Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” President Trump said. “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”

The letter from Barr, filled with praise for the president, began by saying he and Trump discussed the Department of Justice’s “review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continued to be pursued.”

Barr also discussed the origins of his ascent from private practice to Attorney General: Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Your 2016 victory speech in which you reached out to your opponents and called for working together for the benefit of the American people was immediately met by a partisan onslaught against you in which no tactic, no matter how abusive and deceitful, was out of bounds,” Barr said. ” The nadir of this campaign was the effort to cripple, if not oust, your Administration with frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia.”

Barr said few could be said to be a strong as Trump in the weathering of such attacks. Barr was, of course, instrumental in such resilience. Barr was invited to meet with DOJ officials the very day he sent an “unsolicited” memo June 8, 2018 criticizing Mueller’s obstruction probe. By Feb. 2019, Barr had assumed the office of Attorney General of the United States for a second time.

From here, the 77th and 85th Attorney General embarked on a journey that Barr’s harshest critics say showed him to be a “bag man” or a “lap dog” for the president: the rolling out of the Mueller Report ; making “lunatic authoritarian” Federalist Society speeches; comparing prosecutors to preschoolers; politicizing the DOJ and offering special treatment to the president’s friends; spawning the John Durham investigation; telling falsehoods about voter fraud and catering to the president’s narrative in that arena; coming to the president’s aid in the E. Jean Carroll case and calling that “routine“; the clearing out of protesters from Lafayette Square before the president’s photo op with a Bible; the DOJ’s quick and quiet reaching of a conclusion about President Trump’s Ukraine call; and more.

The Barr letter is below:

[Image via MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]