A newly unsealed criminal complaint shows how a U.S. Army veteran promoted his plans to assassinate President Donald Trump in a shooting rampage — traveling from South Carolina to Washington, D.C., with threats written all over his car, federal prosecutors say.

"HEADED TO WSH TO KILL THE PRES," Daniel Swain, 41, wrote on his driver's side window, according to the complaint. "TELL DONALD HE IS FIRED," Swain allegedly wrote on the back window, along with the phrase "double tap" in reference to firing a gun twice to ensure that Trump is dead.

Swain was caught heading to the nation's capital to execute Trump by police in North Carolina, who initially charged him with a number of minor crimes following a traffic stop. When Swain appeared in court for those charges late last month, prosecutors said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina was expected to charge him in federal court for threats he made against the president.

The newly unsealed criminal complaint outlining the federal charges, which was obtained by Law&Crime, features photos of Swain's vehicle and a series of alleged threats written all over it, per the DOJ. He wrote the threats in all caps.

"An attendant at Tidal Wave Auto Spa called 911 after they noticed threatening words written on the exterior of the vehicle at the car wash," the complaint says. "Based on that 911 call, [police] responded to the location and found a black BMW X5 with South Carolina plates (SZI 986). In white lettering, there were messages written on the vehicle's driver's side, passenger's side, and rear windows."

The photos provided in the complaint show the alleged statements, including a "violent message directing the reader to commit suicide," per the DOJ. A drone was allegedly found in Swain's vehicle that prosecutors say can be used in planning to carry out any attempts of violence.

After being taken into custody, Swain told investigators that he had visited Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2025 and 2026 to "take action" against the president before his most recent trip, according to the complaint. When asked to explain what he meant, Swain "later clarified that he meant he was only going to legally protest," per the complaint.

"[Swain] admitted to visiting the White House, Capitol, and monuments," the complaint alleges. "[Swain] told agent he 'wussed out of doing what he was going to do.'"

Swain is accused of posting online that he wanted to "put a round" in Trump's "f—ing head" and go on a White House killing rampage.

"F— you, Donald Trump," Swain allegedly said in an April 19 post.

That day, he posted numerous alleged threats about the president while tagging his public account.

"I'm coming up there to blow your a— up," Swain allegedly blasted.

Swain allegedly went on to write the following:

Give me a f—ing gun. Man if I see godd— Donald Trump sorry a— one more time on this f—ing phone. Somebody oughta go put a round in his f—ing head and then do it to his son and do it to his wife and then do it to the rest of Congress. Donald Trump is the new Hitler at this time. I'm gonna officially snap and start killing people. That is not a f—ing lie. I ain't no f—ing joke. They already know who the f— I am Donald Trump. I swear to God the blood is going to be on your hand. I'm gonna officially snap and start killing people. Donald Trump … I hope one day somebody does put a bullet right between your eyes.

Swain's mother told local NBC affiliate WRAL that he is an Army vet who has suffered from mental health problems, including PTSD. She said he is considered by the military to be disabled.

Swain is scheduled to appear in federal court on June 2 for preliminary and detention hearings.