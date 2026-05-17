Cops in Florida arrested a man after they allegedly found him passed out in the driver's seat of his pickup truck at a gas station with his 5-year-old son sitting alone in the backseat and unsecured guns nearby.

Patrick Voegtly, 26, stands accused of child neglect, improper exhibition of a firearm and driving under the influence. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday to a Shell gas station in Plant City, which is some 40 miles east of Tampa.

When they arrived they found Voegtly passed out in the truck which sat at the gas pump, per cops.

"He's just sleeping," the 5-year-old boy allegedly told deputies of his father.

Body camera footage showed the deputy realizing that Voegtly had a gun on his hip. After grabbing the gun, the deputy tried to wake up the suspect.

"Sir," the deputy said. "Sheriff's Office."

The deputy noticed another gun under the seat. At this point, Voegtly began waking up.

"How many more guns do you have?" the deputy asked.

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Voegtly was ordered out of the vehicle but he allegedly began to resist arrest. The boy is heard crying in the background.

"My son is behind you," Voegtly said.

"I get that," the deputy responded. "You have guns on you."

The suspect is eventually taken into custody. Voegtly allegedly had slurred speech and glassy eyes. His BAC was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, deputies said.

"This reckless decision could have ended in tragedy," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Driving under the influence is dangerous enough, but doing so with a child in the vehicle while armed shows a complete disregard for the safety of others. Thankfully, deputies intervened before anyone was seriously hurt."

Deputies arrested Voegtly and took him to the Hillsborough County Jail where he posted bond on Saturday. He does not have a future court date listed.