Jeffrey Epstein Flight Logs, Showing Detailed Passenger Lists, Entered into Evidence at Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

Endlessly scrutinized, studied and speculated over for years, flight records from Jeffrey Epstein’s private airplanes have been the subject of debate, conjecture, litigation, and conspiracy theory. The trial of his accused accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell added unprecedented context and nearly 120 pages of only lightly-redacted handwritten paperwork released publicly on Sunday.

Documenting flights from between 1991 through the beginning of 2006, the logs offer more perspective about the cadre of politicians, musicians, models, and financiers who took to the skies on Epstein’s plane. Prosecutors submitted three versions into court, lifting redactions twice at the defense’s request before releasing the final, public version.

Each page of the logs is signed at the lower lefthand corner by David Rodgers, who served as Epstein’s chief pilot for more than a decade and was called by the government to testify against Maxwell. Like Epstein’s other pilot Lawrence Visoski, Rodgers recalled Maxwell as Epstein’s “No. 2.”

Here’s a closer look at the details of some of the more notable names in the flight logs, and readers can sift through the logs themselves at the end of the story.

Donald Trump

Long before ascending to the perch of the 45th president of the United States, Trump’s admitted ties to Epstein and Maxwell have been well-documented. In 2002, he told New York Magazine that he has “known Jeff for fifteen years,” and called him a “terrific guy.”

In 2020, after Maxwell was arrested and charged with grooming young girls for abuse by Epstein, Trump wished her the best.

Trump first appears in Epstein’s flight logs in April 1993. Months later, he took two trips on Epstein’s plane around the time Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump was born. Trump, along with Epstein, Maxwell, and others, flew from Palm Beach, Florida to Teterboro, New Jersey, on Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, 1993; Tiffany was born in Palm Beach on Oct. 13, 1993.

Tiffany, along with her mother Marla Maples (whom Trump wed in December 1993 and divorced in 1999), were guests on Epstein’s plane in May 1994.

The next year, on August 13, 1995, Trump and his son Eric Trump flew on Epstein’s plane, again from Palm Beach to Teterboro.

Trump appears to have hitched a ride from Florida to the tristate area on Jan. 5, 1997, joining Epstein, Maxwell, and others on a flight from Palm Beach to Newark, N.J.

Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton traveled on Epstein’s plane several times over a two-year period, in many cases internationally. The records indicate that he was often accompanied by someone identified as “Doug Bands,” whose name is curiously similar to former longtime Clinton aide Doug Band.

On one of those trips, Clinton was a passenger along with supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has since pushed back on speculation about her connection to Epstein and Maxwell.

On Sept. 21, 2002, Epstein took Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey (who has faced sexual abuse allegations of his own) and others from JFK airport to an airport in the Azores, the autonomous Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

Alan Dershowitz

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, credited with helping Epstein get the notorious plea deal in Florida in 2008, flew on his former client’s plane several times between 1998 and 2005. In 2019, Dershowitz told NPR that he hadn’t spoken with Epstein in years, and that their relationship was “predominantly academic.”

Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre has said that Epstein forced her to have sex with Dershowitz. Dershowitz has vehemently denied this allegation and sued Giuffre. Dershowitz has said he’s never even met Giuffre.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s name appears in the flight logs at least twice, both times in February 1999. However, it appears that Epstein encountered Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at least once: an entry for April 16, 1998, says that Epstein was the only passenger on the plane, and is accompanied with the note: “Met Princess Sarah Ferguson + kids on the ground.”

Ferguson and Prince Andrew split in 1992.

Giuffre is currently suing Prince Andrew. According to Giuffre, Maxwell introduced her to the prince — whose full name is Andrew Albert Christian Edward — and told her to “do for him what you do for Epstein.” The years-long accusations resulted in Prince Andrew finally being served with a lawsuit in late August. In the lawsuit, Giuffre claims the prince sexually abused her at two of Epstein’s properties (a New York mansion and a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands) and also at Maxwell’s London home.

George Mitchell, former Senate Majority Leader

Former Senator George Mitchell (D-Maine), who was the Senate majority leader from 1989 to 1995, appeared multiple times on the flight logs over nearly four years from 1994 to 1998. On at least three of these flights, Mitchell was joined by his wife Heather.

Mitchell previously denied involvement or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged sex abuse.

Mitchell is perhaps best known for the Mitchell Report, which was the result of a wide-ranging investigation into steroid use in Major League Baseball.

Eva Andersson-Dubin

As Law&Crime previously reported, Eva Andersson-Dubin dated Epstein. Her name appears dozens of times in the flight logs.

Andersson-Dubin, a doctor and former Miss Sweden, is the wife of hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin. She testified for the defense in Maxwell’s case, saying that she never observed Epstein acting inappropriately with minors. Her name was said in court to have appeared in the flight logs alongside the name of one of Epstein’s accusers, referred to only as “Jane” for trial purposes.

“I don’t recall ever meeting this person,” Andersson-Dubin said of “Jane.”

Andersson-Dubin dated Epstein between 1983 until around 1990 or 1991, and maintained a friendship with him long afterwards. They remained so close, in fact, that that her two daughters and son referred to Epstein as “Uncle Eff,” a shorthand for “Jeff” that sounds like the first letter of Epstein’s name.

Itzhak Perlman

World-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman appears at least twice in the flight records. In July 1992 he flew from Teterboro to Traverse City, Mich. He made a similar trip in August of the following year, departing from Long Island but again landing in Michigan.

Visoski testified at Maxwell’s trial that he flew Perlman and Epstein to Michigan for the Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp.

Rodgers, who signed every page of the logs, testified at trial that he would sometimes park passengers in the log as “one female” or “two females” to indicate that he had not been told their names.

Rodgers also testified that he flew a passenger identified as Epstein accuser “Jane,” who has said that she was abused by Epstein starting when she was 14.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s name comes up in the logs numerous times, tending to corroborate witness testimony about how much time Maxwell and Epstein spent with one another.

You can view the pages of flight logs, below.

[Images via DOJ.]

