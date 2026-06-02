Police in Washington state announced the arrests of two suspects accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager.

In a Facebook post, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office announced that two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were arrested in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Braylon Daniel Diaz. According to police, Braylon was walking his girlfriend home in Parkland, Washington, on the night of May 24. Someone in a car reportedly called for Braylon to come over to them. The suspects then allegedly robbed him of his jewelry, shot him, and fled the scene, leaving him for dead.

Braylon's girlfriend, Katelyn Zuniga, told Seattle Fox affiliate KCPQ, "He protected me his last few seconds. He was always a protector. He always cared about me. He would always take care of everyone around him."

Braylon's stepmother, Chelsea Diaz, echoed Katelyn's remarks, telling KCPQ, "He would never confront anybody. The only reason he would walk close to that car would be to protect his girlfriend."

In a GoFundMe launched to raise money for Braylon's funeral, his loved ones urged anyone with more information to contact the police.

KCPQ reported that the car suspected to be connected to the case, a red sedan, was located on May 27.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office did not release the names of the suspects since they have not yet been formally charged. Deputy Carly Cappetto said the sheriff's office was alerted by the Tulalip Police Department on Sunday that they had arrested the female suspect at a Walmart store. Police said she was traveling with the male suspect at the time of the fatal shooting.

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Police said the male suspect was arrested by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office in connection with unrelated felony warrants. Both suspects are now in custody at the Pierce County Jail.

Cappetto said the investigation was ongoing, and there were more persons of interest in connection with Braylon's homicide.