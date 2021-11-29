Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-Pilot Takes the Stand as Witness Testimony Kicks Off in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Trafficking Trial

The debut witness at Ghislaine Maxwell’s long-awaited sex trafficking trial, Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot testified on Monday that he flew his former boss around to his various properties about “every four days.”

Flight records from Epstein’s travels around the globe and in between his properties sparked international controversy and the reputation of “Lolita Express.” Members of the international elite who reportedly have taken rides on Epstein’s aircraft included former President Bill Clinton, former President Donald Trump, the U.K.’s Prince Andrew, billionaire Bill Gates, actor Kevin Spacey, and model Naomi Campbell.

One protester lampooned the airplane outside of the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse on the same day its former pilot, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., took the witness stand.

Questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, Visoski quickly identified Maxwell inside the courtroom, and he described her relationship to Epstein as “more personal than business.”

“About how long did that romantic relationship last?” asked Comey, who is the daughter of ex-FBI director James Comey.

Estimating the relationship lasted into the 2000s, Visoski hedged: “I wouldn’t even characterize it as romantic.”

It was more “couple-ish,” the witness added.

Hired by Epstein in Ohio in 1991, Visoski described flying his ex-boss around his various properties, including his New York City mansion; Santa Fe, N.M. ranch; Palm Beach, Fla. home; and homes on St. Thomas and Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He described the New York property in detail for the jury, as the prosecutor displayed photographs of it on the screen.

A little less than a year after Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, Maxwell became the first accused co-conspirator of his to be charged by prosecutors. If convicted on all six charges against her—broadly alleged violations of the Mann Act and sex trafficking—she can face up to 70 years in prison. The indictment accuses her of victimizing four girls between the ages of 14 and 17, between the years of 1995 and 2004. During opening statements, Comey’s fellow prosecutor Lara Elizabeth Pomerantz told jurors that Maxwell and Epstein devised a “Pyramid scheme of abuse.”

Visoski’s direct examination continues on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

