A New York man is accused of threatening to "put down" President Donald Trump at his "next rally" with a "bullet in the brain," according to federal prosecutors.

"I am in the process of planning your execution," warned Brooklyn resident Justin Christopher Moore, 53, in a message sent through the "Contact Us" page on the official White House website, according to a federal complaint.

"I'm going to kill you on your next public speaking engagement," Moore allegedly said. "I will get a gun and put a bullet in your brain. You can count on that fact. You are reprehensible and you need to be put down. I will take care of it in a couple of weeks and kill you Mr. Trump."

Moore was arrested and charged in the Eastern District of New York for "knowingly and willfully" threatening to "take the life of and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States," per the complaint. He was arraigned on May 26 and ordered to be held pending trial as his release "poses serious danger to any person or the community," according to an order of detention.

Other reasons for detaining Moore included the "weight of evidence" against him being "strong" and a lack of significant family or other ties to the community, as well as a lack of "stable employment," the detention order says.

On May 24, Moore allegedly sent a flurry of messages through the White House website that included multiple death threats against Trump. He said he was targeting the president due to him "supporting the repeal of subsidies for people who need it," according to the complaint.

"I'm going to kill you with a bullet in the brain and slit your throat with a knife," Moore allegedly said. "I feel that you are a reprehensible piece of s—, and I need to take care of you. So watch out with your next rally because it will come when you least expect it…and I'm not joking…I will kill you in the coming weeks."

Moore allegedly added, "You feel that 1.4 million homeless in [A]merica is okay and that reducing subsidies to cause this is okay. You need to be taken out and taken care of at this time." He included his name, address, email address, and phone number with each message.

On May 25, law enforcement agents went to Moore's residence in Brooklyn and found him "walking back-and-forth outside," according to the complaint. The agents approached him and one of them said, "We're here because you made some threats online. You emailed some threats? Did you do that?"

Moore allegedly replied, "Yeah, I did."

He went on to admit that he also threatened Vice President JD Vance and "about 18 reps" — meaning, representatives — according to the complaint.

"[Agents] asked Moore whether he understood it was illegal to make such threats, to which Moore replied, in sum and substance: 'Yeah, I do,' the complaint says. "When [agents] asked Moore if he had planned out his threat to kill the president, Moore replied, in sum and substance: 'I haven't started the planning process yet.'"

Moore appeared in court last week, where it was noted that he has a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, the New York Daily News reports.

Moore is due back in court on June 9 for a preliminary hearing.