Independent Senator Boldly Predicts Bolton News Will Make 5-10 GOP Senators Call for Witnesses

We know that a number of Republican Senators and President Donald Trump’s legal team are taking the news surrounding John Bolton’s book in stride, but will enough GOP Senators be swayed by the development to call for witnesses? Democrats need four.

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, boldly predicted on Monday during an interview with NPR that five to 10 Republican Senators will call for witnesses.

“I’ll be amazed if there’s a strong push to say, ‘No, we’re not going to allow John Bolton.’ I mean, it’s one thing to say ‘We don’t know what he’s going to say, we don’t really need to hear from him,'” King said. “But if there’s some indication – and that’s as strong as I’ll put it at this point – there’s some indication that he has information that bears directly on the heart of the case to willfully say, ‘We don’t want to hear that.’ To me, basically just undermines the idea that this is a real trial.”

Then came the prediction.

“I think there’ll be more than four [Senators]. My bold prediction will be five or 10,” King continued.

King made the comments to NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly for Monday’s edition of All Things Considered. Kelly is the reporter who said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed her out last week for asking about Ukraine.

[Image via Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images]