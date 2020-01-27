Several Wounded at Shooting Outside Connecticut Courthouse, Officials Say

Several people were wounded at a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Monday, say police. Reports have the number wounded at three or four.
CSP is assisting Bridgeport PD in a shooting that occurred outside the Bridgeport Courthouse. All updates will be provided by @bptpolice
The mayor’s office has said that the victims were targeted in this matter.
MAYOR’S OFFICE: “The individuals in this incidents were intended targets.” Updated to three wounded, will survive @WTNH
Bullet-ridden car in front of entrance to courthouse @WTNH #breaking pic.twitter.com/iqrUl4CC8w
The injured people sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities said according to NBC New York. Bullets were allegedly fired from outside of the building.
The attacker fired at people inside a vehicle, and three of them escaped into the courthouse, officials said in a WTNH report. The incident happened at 12:15 p.m outside the Bridgeport Superior Court, mayor’s office spokeswoman Rowena White said according to NBC News.
A blue Volkswagen reported stolen from Georgia fled the scene, officers said according to The New York Times.
CITY OFFICIALS: no threat to public, but city workers being told to stay away from area. No word on status of shooter @WTNH
4 people were wounded in a shooting outside a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and the shooter was reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a stolen car, the police said.
This is a developing story.https://t.co/zhqfrLmtQG
A suspect has not been identified. The condition and identities of the victims remains unknown.
