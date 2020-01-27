Featured Posts

Several Wounded at Shooting Outside Connecticut Courthouse, Officials Say

by | 2:52 pm, January 27th, 2020

Several people were wounded at a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Monday, say police. Reports have the number wounded at three or four.

The mayor’s office has said that the victims were targeted in this matter.

The injured people sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities said according to NBC New York. Bullets were allegedly fired from outside of the building.

The attacker fired at people inside a vehicle, and three of them escaped into the courthouse, officials said in a WTNH report. The incident happened at 12:15 p.m outside the Bridgeport Superior Court, mayor’s office spokeswoman Rowena White said according to NBC News.

A blue Volkswagen reported stolen from Georgia fled the scene, officers said according to The New York Times.

A suspect has not been identified. The condition and identities of the victims remains unknown.

