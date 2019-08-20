‘I Thank God Everyday Donald John Trump Is President’: FBI Arrests Neo-Nazi for Allegedly Threatening Hispanic Women

A Maryland man was jailed in Washington state after authorities from the Federal Bureau of Investigation said he threatened several Hispanic women in the Miami area.

Eric Lin, 35, was arrested on Friday in Seattle and charged with the federal crime of interstate transmission of a threatening communication, according to the DOJ.

According to the authorities, Lin began sending messages on Facebook to a Hispanic woman whom he knew in which he threatened her and her family. In the messages Lin also reportedly stated his support for Adolf Hitler and also called for the elimination of all Spanish speaking people as well as other ethnic groups.

Lin’s arrest came after he had already begun planning to wire a man $10,000 to beat up the Hispanic woman, plotted to kidnap her and keep her captive inside a plastic bin, and vowed to kill the entire Hispanic population of Magic City, according to a report in The Miami New Times.

“The time will come when Miami will burn to the ground — and every Latin Man will be lined up against a Wall and Shot and every Latin Woman Raped or Cut to Pieces,” Lin allegedly wrote on August 8.

The Miami New Times also reported that Lin sent several messages celebrating President Donald Trump, and at least one image of his face superimposed atop an image of Adolf Hitler’s body with the caption: “Composite of my face with the Führer and Reichskanzler Deutschland.”

On July 19, Lin allegedly sent the following message [edits ours]:

I thank god everyday Donald John Trump is President and that he will launch a Racial War and Crusade to keep the N*****s, S**cs, and Muslims and any dangerous non-White or Ethnically or Culturally foreign group ‘In Line.’ By ‘in Line’ it is meant that they will either be sent to ‘Concentration Camps’ or dealt with Ruthlessly and Vigorously by the United States Military.

Lin appeared before a federal judge Monday morning in Seattle but has yet to enter a plea.

