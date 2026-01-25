An Ohio man is facing federal charges for posting threats online toward Donald Trump supporters and immigration officers, saying things like "can't wait to shoot these p— ICE agents and r—ed MAGA maggots," according to the Justice Department.

"Blast every ICE agent," wrote Justin Novoa, 21, of Columbus, in another threatening post hurled from his X account, according to a federal complaint.

"Masked, unmarked vehicles, no badge or id," Novoa allegedly railed. "Every legal right to shoot these p—es."

The social media posts were made throughout 2025, according to the complaint, with them targeting ICE agents, Trump supporters, white people and Jewish citizens. Screenshots of the posts are included in the complaint.

Novoa has been charged with making threatening interstate communications, including threats to assault or murder a federal law enforcement officer.

"I have a m4 carbine ready to use on these r—ed filthy subhuman rats," Novoa allegedly said in May 2025. "May the resistance stand tall," he said in January 2025, according to the complaint.

The Department of Homeland Security received information in December 2025 regarding Novoa's threats and launched an investigation. Federal agents executed a search warrant at his residence that month and seized multiple firearms from a weapons cache he allegedly had in his home. Novoa was caught with two rifles, two shotguns and one handgun, ammunition, helmets and body armor, per the complaint.

"Threatening to kill a federal officer is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison," DOJ officials said in a press release on Thursday. "Making threatening interstate communications carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison."

Novoa is being held in Franklin County without bond.