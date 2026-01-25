A New Mexico mother of five will spend more than a decade behind bars after her 16-year-old special needs daughter died weighing just 40 pounds with "maggots crawling out of her body."

Doraelia Espinoza pleaded no contest to reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and child abuse in her daughter's death, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital in Albuquerque in 2022.

"Doctors discovered the teen was extremely malnourished with no fat tissue or muscle," prosecutors wrote. "She also had scrapes and rashes around her vaginal area, and maggots crawling out of her body."

Savannah Brandenburg-Koch, Bernalillo County Deputy District Attorney, noted Espinoza's actions were different than other child abuse cases where a parent may have lost their temper.

"This case is not a tragic accident, a lapse in judgment, a parent that is frustrated. This case is about prolonged abuse," she said, according to a courtroom report from local CBS affiliate KRQE.

Bernalillo County Det. Roger Garcia said the case was hard on his team of investigators.

"And not just because of the harm done but who inflicted it," he reportedly said.

Espinoza's attorney requested the judge sentence her to 12 years behind bars.

She begged the judge for mercy through a translator.

"I never wanted this," she told the judge, per KRQE. "I want to say that I love my children with my whole heart from the oldest to the youngest. I'm not a bad person, I'm just a hard working mother who does everything for her children."

The defendant has five living children.

While prosecutors requested 18 years behind bars, Judge Bruce Fox opted for 15 years.

"It was physical injury and suffering of this child that took place, it didn't happen in a moment or a reckless quick decision. This happened at a minimum of five or six days," the judge said.