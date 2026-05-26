A Florida woman who told police that another driver purportedly threatened her ended up in jail herself.

Tammy Jones, 61, posted bond after being arrested on May 21 in connection with an alleged road rage incident that happened the same day. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, Jones was charged with battery after police said she pulled up alongside another driver at an intersection in Lake Helen, Florida, and sprayed the other woman with Raid wasp spray.

Police said Jones claimed that the other driver threatened her, allegedly telling Jones, "You're lucky I don't have my gun with me."

The other driver told police a different story.

Local CBS affiliate WKMG reported that the other driver called 911 and followed Jones to the Lake Helen Police Department after the alleged incident. After hearing from both women, deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested Jones.

According to the affidavit, Jones claimed that the other driver pulled up alongside her vehicle in a Kia and started yelling at her for "brake-checking" her. Jones then told police that the other driver threw an "unknown yellow object" at her and said, "You're lucky I don't have my gun with me." Believing she was being threatened, Jones then told police that she sprayed the other driver with wasp-killer spray and then drove away.

Jones pulled into the police station parking lot when she saw that the other driver was following her.

Police said the other driver had a very different version of events. According to the affidavit, the other driver said after she pulled up next to Jones' vehicle, Jones "just started yelling at her." Jones then allegedly sprayed her with the wasp spray, hitting her in the eye. The other driver told WKMG that after Jones drove off, she followed her to the police station.

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Police say that when they inspected the two women's vehicles, they found evidence that supported the claim that Jones had committed the wasp spray attack. She was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Deputies arrested Jones at the police department and booked her into the Volusia County Jail. She posted $500 bond and was released the same day. Her next court date was not available.