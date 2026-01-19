An Oklahoma man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill a slew of public officials and politicians — including President Donald Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden — in social media posts. The man said things like "You're all gonna be publicly executed" and cited the "Epstein list" as why he was calling people out, the DOJ alleges.

"They are all finna lose their heads," wrote Jacob Hudson in one of his social media posts, according to a federal complaint. "I promise."

Hudson, who is from Muskogee and lives with his parents, was indicted last week after an FBI investigation revealed the extent of his political hatred, according to DOJ prosecutors. He allegedly posted on Facebook and Instagram and made references to Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly while threatening the aforementioned officials and politicians.

The "Epstein files" have been a source of controversy for the Trump administration, with the president and other officials taking heat for not releasing all of the documents related to the disgraced financier and child sex allegations.

Taking aim at Patel and his wife Alexis Wilkins in November 2025, Hudson tagged them on Instagram and said, "You're both gonna be publicly executed for hurting kids," according to the federal complaint.

He tagged Patel, Trump, and Bondi in an October 2025 post and allegedly wrote, "I will literally slap the f—in taste outta your mouth if you keep bulls—in with the #releasetheepsteinfiles. F— you and @realdonaldtrump and @agpambondi and all the other pedos."

In another post, he said, "F— around and find out. Come get me h—. Try me," according to the complaint. "You're all gonna be publicly executed … I promise you that," Hudson allegedly blasted.

He told Bush, Obama and Biden, "You're all getting it too! All Public executions!," according to the complaint. "You really do fail to realize who the f— I am," Hudson allegedly said.

Investigators spoke with Hudson's brother, who told them that he "has very strong political beliefs which have previously resulted in Hudson being involved in fights with his family," according to prosecutors. Hudson was also arrested in Muskogee in September 2025 after he allegedly attempted to break into a neighbor's house while "screaming death threats," according to court documents.

"The defendant was screaming about wanting to kill President Trump," an order to detain Hudson alleges.

Prosecutors say Hudson referred to himself as "batman" while being taken into custody. He allegedly admitted to making the posts and said during interviews that "all he cares about is protecting children," along with referencing the Epstein investigation.

Hudson is facing charges of threats to impede, intimidate, interfere and retaliate against a federal law enforcement officer, and interstate communications with a threat to injure the person of another. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.