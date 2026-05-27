A Wisconsin man allegedly stabbed his mother more than 40 times before he called 911 because she was "mean to him" while he was growing up.

Michael J. Hurlburt, 27, stands accused of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his 56-year-old mother Lisa M. Bragg-Hurlburt in Eau Claire, cops say.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Hurlburt called police around 8 p.m. Friday.

"I would like to report a homicide," Hurlburt said, per cops.

Dispatchers asked how he knew there was a homicide.

"I killed her," he allegedly said.

Hurlburt identified the victim as his mother and allegedly said "she might still be alive." Emergency operators then asked what happened.

"I found a kitchen knife and I stabbed [her] like 40 times," he told dispatchers, the affidavit stated.

Asked why he did this, he allegedly responded: "I believe that I've been gang stalked by the U.S. Government and the Chinese. And they wanted to force me to do things in my life that I don't want to do."

Operators asked Hurlburt what that has to do with his mother.

"I feel she kind of made me crazy in the first place and then they were forcing me to get along with her and like her and stuff," he allegedly responded.

Officers rushed to the Half Moon Lake Apartments, where they found Bragg-Hurlburt lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead. Detectives found a bloody kitchen knife about 6 feet from her body.

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Hurlburt was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for an interview. After receiving his Miranda rights, he allegedly told cops he had thought about killing his mother in the past because she was "mean to him" when he was a kid.

He said he came up with a plan to kill his mother about 4 p.m. on the day in question, cops wrote. But first, he wanted to have a last meal at Dairy Queen before his arrest, the affidavit stated. He then allegedly told his mom he wanted to speak with her alone and went to her apartment.

The suspect allegedly stated he waited five minutes while inside the apartment before he pounced, stabbing her 30 to 40 times. He claimed she was still breathing when he left the apartment, saying he was unable to "finish her off," cops wrote. He said he stabbed his mother because he wanted to "make a statement" to the rest of the family, per the affidavit.

A medical examiner determined Bragg-Hurlburt suffered 44 stab wounds, mostly in her neck and upper back.

Cops took Hurlburt into the Eau Claire County Jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond. His next court date is set for July 6.