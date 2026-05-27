A triangular relationship squabble turned into a violent confrontation that ended with a baseball bat attack in a supermarket parking lot across state lines in the Carolinas, according to law enforcement.

Raymond Jett, 60, stands accused of one count of assault and battery in the third degree and three counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Edward McGill, 59, stands accused of attempted murder.

The knock-down, drag-out series of events began in North Carolina on Sunday afternoon when Jett took his three children along with him to confront his wife's boyfriend, McGill, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Around 5:45 p.m., Jett found the couple at the Food Lion on 38th Avenue North — but first decided to leave a note on the other man's windshield, according to a police report obtained by Myrtle Beach-based NBC affiliate WMBF and Florence-based CBS affiliate WBTW.

Still, Jett then allegedly waited for McGill to leave the store. When McGill started loading groceries into his car, witnesses described seeing Jett "run at" McGill — prompting a quick argument before Jett punched McGill in the head, according to law enforcement.

The two scrapped for a bit before briefly separating. McGill apparently took the opportunity to retrieve a metal baseball bat from his car.

Multiple videos were recorded that showed McGill chasing and hitting Jett in the head and upper body, including the shoulders and neck, with the bat until Jett fell to the ground, police said.

One witness told police they could hear the bat making a sound like "ping, ping, ping" as the attack continued.

McGill repeatedly struck Jett in or around his head until a bystander intervened and took the bat from McGill, according to an affidavit.

Then, after losing the bat, McGill "re-engaged" with Jett and continued the attack until police arrived, authorities allege.

McGill was arrested at the scene, police said.

Jett was arrested the next day.

McGill is detained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $300,000 bond. Jett, who appears in a booking photo wearing a neck brace, was booked in the Myrtle Beach Jail and subsequently released.