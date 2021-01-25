Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani for a Billion Dollars and Doesn’t Rule Out Suing Trump for ‘Big Lie,’ Too

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, reportedly stiffed after trying and failing to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump, has been sued—like Sidney Powell was before him-for a billion dollars. Dominion Voting Systems began its lawsuit on Monday by noting that Giuliani did not use his unforgettable federal court appearance in Pennsylvania to allege fraud. Instead, Giuliani “cashed in” on the “Big Lie” by making those allegations outside of the courtroom, hawking cigars and gold coins along the way, because he “knew those allegations were false,” Dominion’s lawyers claimed.

“As a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Giuliani—in concert with Sidney Powell, Russell Ramsland, L. Lin Wood, Mike Lindell, Patrick Byrne, Lou Dobbs, Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, One America News Network (‘OAN’), The Epoch Times, and other like-minded allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—Dominion’s founder and employees have been harassed and have received death threats, and Dominion has suffered unprecedented and irreparable harm,” the lawsuit said.

Thomas Clare, a defamation attorney representing Dominion, did not rule out suing now-private citizen Trump down the line. He told the New York Times that the Giuliani suit could be a vehicle for learning just how involved the 45th president was behind the scenes in all of this.

“We’re not ruling anybody out. Obviously, this lawsuit against the president’s lawyer moves one step closer to the former president and understanding what his role was and wasn’t,” Clare said.

Recall that the Trump campaign publicly distanced itself from Powell—the chief purveyor of the absurd theory that Hugo Chavez had played a role in robbing Trump of reelection from beyond the grave—after she, Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Joe diGenova and others styled themselves as an “elite strike force” legal team that would soon unleash the “Kraken.” As of late Nov. 2020, this was reportedly too “crazy” for Trump to get on board with, but that quickly changed.

The article of faith on the right that Dominion Voting Systems handed Joe Biden the presidency, repeated time and again by Trump and his allies outside of court but never succeeding in court, culminated on Jan. 6 with a deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol. At the rally the preceded the invasion, Giuliani said, “Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we are wrong we will be made fools of but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail.”

People went to jail, all right.

“So let’s have trial by combat. I’m willing to stake my reputation,” Giuliani went on. “The president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.”

Now Dominion is saying let’s have a trial.

The stated goal of the lawsuit is to “set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process.”

Dominion seeks “compensatory damages of not less than $651,735,000” and “punitive damages of not less than $651,735,000.”

Read the 107-page lawsuit below:

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

