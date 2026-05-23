As he faces personal liabilities steep enough to claim a "negative $18.7 million net worth," leading election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he intends to make the case that MyPillow deserves a share of the Trump White House's $1.776 billion so-called "anti-weaponization" slush fund.

During a phone call on Thursday, Law&Crime asked Lindell directly whether he had or would file a claim, how much money he might seek, and whether those funds might ultimately be used to help resolve his financial woes.

At this time, no one knows what will happen with the "settlement" fund. Various plaintiffs have already filed suit to block the Trump administration from making any payments. As questions about their standing to sue abound, Republican senators have reportedly expressed outrage at the idea of paying rioters who responded to President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods by attacking cops on Jan. 6.

But if Congress does not act to block the fund through legislation or other means, and there really isn't anything stopping the fund, what would it mean for Lindell or his company?

In reply to our first question, Lindell said "I'm going to be turning it in sooner than later," and that the claim would be on behalf of MyPillow, which he called the "most attacked company ever by our government."

"I'm just one of the stockholders," he said. "It's an employee-owned company, and they've lost — some of them have lost everything they've worked hard for, for 15, 20 years. They've lost everything."

"My employees, I have Democrats, liberals, conservatives, all walks of life. They had nothing to do with me standing up for our elections and trying to get rid of voting machines," he added.

As to the potential compensation claim, Law&Crime asked Lindell about a $400 million MyPillow loss estimate that appeared in a CNN report and was attributed to him.

Lindell explained that an SF-95 form and tort claim were filed with the Trump administration in the fall. He said auditors concluded the collective damage caused by boycotts and the "debanking" of MyPillow was estimated at $350 million to $600 million.

"That's brand damage too, but it's in the hundreds of millions, just directly lost in income of sales," Lindell claimed.

Then he said something that caught our attention. Lindell traced MyPillow's losses to Arctic Frost, the DOJ probe of funding behind Jan. 6, which led to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation.

"Remember when they took my phone in a Hardee's restaurant?" he asked. "That was part of Arctic Frost."

A recent court filing shed more light on what Lindell meant by that and what it may mean for MyPillow, should the new slush fund stand.

FedEx has been trying to collect more than $2 million from Lindell personally in New York, as part of an attempt to enforce a default judgment in Tennessee that a year earlier went against both Lindell and MyPillow — to the tune of nearly $9 million — in an unpaid shipping-debts dispute.

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The company alleged that Lindell made false promises to pay the debt so MyPillow would be allowed to continue "shipping on credit."

Pushing back in court, Lindell denied knowingly making false statements and claimed to have discovered that MyPillow's at-one-time "inexplicable financial reversals" were "triggered as a result of Operation Arctic Frost, which had targeted My Pillow."

"Lindell understands that FedEx alleges that Lindell knew he was making false statements about various potential financial options when Lindell mentioned them to FedEx. That is not true. At the time Lindell made various statements to FedEx, Lindell in good faith believed them to be true," court documents said. "Furthermore, Arctic Frost, Lindell now knows, precluded My Pillow or Lindell from obtaining loans or accessing other financial opportunities, including those Lindell discussed with FedEx."

"Lindell further contends that Arctic Frost may well have destroyed any possibility of obtaining loans relied on by FedEx as well as other future events on which FedEx bases its fraud claim," the filing went on.

Lindell argued the entire FedEx collection action hinged on the "presumed validity" of the Volunteer State default judgment — a case he "never read" and claims he was never properly served.

The filing recounted an episode from nearly one year ago, when Lindell said he was served unknown papers while fighting former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer's federal lawsuit in Colorado. Lindell was found liable for defaming Coomer, falsely accusing him of playing a role in flipping the 2020 election from Trump to Joe Biden.

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Lindell claims he was so focused on that case that he has no idea what happened to documents he was handed, but which he "never read."

"In June of 2025, someone handed Lindell what FedEx claims was its First Amended Complaint in this case. At that time, Lindell was in Colorado in the midst of a contentious federal jury trial. When the person approached Lindell, Lindell was out in the courthouse hallway during a several minute break. Lindell was one of the defendants in that trial and the plaintiff was seeking millions of dollars from another defendant and Lindell. Lindell was focused solely on that ongoing federal jury trial. Lindell barely registered that someone had handed him documents," the filing said. "Lindell believed that the encounter was either related to the Colorado trial or a maneuver by the media personnel, who were closely following the jury trial. Lindell does not know what happened to the documents, which Lindell never read because he was in the midst of the trial and he immediately returned to the courtroom and continued to focus on those proceedings."

Coomer, whom Lindell labeled a "traitor" and a "criminal," testified that death threats "upended" his life and derailed his career.

At the end of the call, Law&Crime asked Lindell to also send a written response to our questions. Although he reluctantly agreed to do so during the conversation, he ultimately did not send the response. Nor did he send us a "weaponization" timeline of events.

The FedEx case docket showed numerous exhibits, however, that fit the description of what he spoke about: an Arctic Frost "Q&A" with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and records compiled by Senate Judiciary staffers showing that MyPillow, Inc.'s bank was subpoenaed, along with a who's who in the Stop the Steal universe and Trumpworld.

The exhibits also included news articles about Walmart "canceling" MyPillow and Fox News dropping Lindell's commercials.