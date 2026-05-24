A Pennsylvania couple is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting their 4-month-old son, with cops saying the baby was brought to a hospital with bruises from head to toe and his lip split open.

Jessica Oster, 26, told police she was frustrated with her son's crying when she admittedly "used too much force when placing a bottle into the baby's mouth," according to the Northern Lancaster County Police Department.

Charging documents obtained by the local LNP newspaper say Oster initially claimed that she placed the bottle in the boy's mouth and then left him alone for 20 to 30 minutes before returning to find him with the busted lip. She later admitted to violently shoving the bottle into his mouth out of frustration, according to police.

The child's father, James Oster, allegedly confessed to squeezing and bruising the boy while bathing him. According to the charging documents, James Oster admitted to gripping the baby's head and wrenching it back to prevent it from being submerged while he was chest down in the bathwater.

"On April 22nd, 2026, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department received a call from UPMC Lititz Hospital regarding a potential child abuse case involving a 4-month-old child who had suspicious bruises and a split lip," an NLCRPD press release says. "During the investigation, detectives spoke with medical professionals who explained the injuries as a lip laceration, ecchymosis, and a laceration of the upper frenulum. There were also bruises and abrasions over the body."

Asked how the child got the bruises, Jessica Oster told investigators she believed they were either from her husband bathing him or the boy's bouncy seat. She said they often put him in the bouncy seat with a bottle propped up by a blanket to feed him while they were in a completely different room, according to the charging documents.

Investigators examined the bouncy seat and reported a strong smell of urine and urine stains soaked through to the bottom of the seat.

"As a result of the investigation, Jessica Oster was charged with aggravated assault (2 counts), simple assault, endangering the welfare of children (2 counts), and recklessly endangering another person," the NLCRPD release says. "James Oster was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children (2 counts), and recklessly endangering another person."

Police have referred all questions about who currently has custody of the boy to the Lancaster County Children & Youth Agency. The agency has not responded to requests for comment.

The Osters are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.