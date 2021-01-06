At Trump Rally, Rudy Giuliani Admits ‘We Will Be Made Fools of’ If People Don’t Go to Jail

“Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, and lot of them will go to jail. So — let’s have trial by combat” — Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in straightforward fashion at a rally denying the president’s election loss in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday that he and his client will either be “made fools of” or people “will go to jail.”

“Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we are wrong we will be made fools of but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail,” Giuliani said to massive cheers. “So let’s have trial by combat. I’m willing to stake my reputation. The president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.”

According to this framing, if people do not go to jail, Trump and Giuliani will be shown to be “fools.”

It was unclear exactly what charges Giuliani expects to be levied, how many people he expects to be charged, and against whom such charges may stick.

Law&Crime also notes that jail is not the same as prison.

The dozens of lawsuits that the Trump campaign and its allies brought over the last two months fell completely fell flat at every level of the federal courts and in the state courts of swing states where President Trump lost to Joe Biden. At no point has any allegation of election-altering fraud gained traction in these courts. Nor did the Department of Justice find evidence of a so-called “steal.” Nor has any state authority given any indication whatsoever that widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 election.

