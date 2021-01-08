Dominion Sues Sidney Powell for More Than $1.3 Billion in First Lawsuit Over Post-Election Conspiracy Theories

Taking an action long promised to be “imminent,” Dominion Voting Systems has sued right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell. The company seeks damages to the tune of more than $1.3 billion for “wild” and “demonstrably false” allegations against the company that Powell made through “conspiracy theorists, con artists, armchair ‘experts,’ and anonymous sources.”

“During a Washington, D.C. press conference, a Georgia political rally, and a media blitz, Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,” the 124-page complaint states.

As previously reported by Law&Crime, Powell was one of roughly a dozen people and entities that received some 21 retraction demands, legal threats and preservation notices from Dominion last month, but the company said that the threat of litigation did not chasten her.

“After Dominion sent Powell a letter putting her on formal notice of the facts and the death threats and asking her to retract her false claims, Powell doubled down, tweeting to her 1.2 million Twitter followers that she heard that ‘#Dominion’ had written to her and that, although she had not even seen Dominion’s letter yet, she was ‘retracting nothing’ because ‘[w]e have #evidence’ and ‘They are #fraud masters!’,” the complaint notes.

The lawsuit alleges two counts of defamation per se and deceptive trade practices.

“To ensure that her tweet would be published to the largest possible audience and inflict maximum harm on Dominion, Powell tagged some of her allies with massive Twitter followings, including Donald Trump, Georgia-based defamation attorney L. Lin Wood, and Powell’s client, Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn,” it continues.

Powell did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. Dominion did not respond to a voicemail asking whether some of the other threatened lawsuits would follow, such as ones to Wood, Fox News, One America News Network, Newsmax, the Epoch Times, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his so-called “star witness” Mellissa Carone, and others.

Filed in federal court in Washington against Powell, her law firm, and her supposed 501(c)4 Defending the Republic, Dominion demands at least $651,735,000 in compensatory damages plus the same amount in punitive damages.

Before the White House distanced itself from her, Powell shared the stage with Giuliani in a press conference announcing a cascade of lawsuits that have all since failed. That did not stop Powell from reportedly receiving an invitation to the White House, which Dominion used to argue that the District of D.C. could assert jurisdiction over her.

“Powell did multiple defamatory media appearances giving rise to the case from a hotel room in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.—and, upon such information and belief, stayed in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. during much of the time period relevant to this case,” the lawsuit states. “Powell was in Washington, D.C. when she repeatedly visited the White House in December to pressure Donald Trump to appoint her special counsel to investigate the false accusations giving rise to this defamation case.”

Dominion asserts the company has found a connection to Russian disinformation via an ex-romantic partner of Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to being a Kremlin agent after infiltrating the pro-Trump conservative elite. Butina’s old flame Patrick Byrne, the ex-CEO of Overstock, contacted Powell and Rudy Giuliani the day after the election to tell them he started funding a plan in August, “had this plotted out what they were going to do,” and had “’reverse engineered’ how the election was stolen,” according to the complaint.

Byrne made those remarks on the podcast of Jerome Corsi, who was subpoenaed during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

This is a developing story…

Read the complaint below:

(Screenshot from Dominion lawsuit)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]