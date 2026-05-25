A Colorado mom is facing serious charges in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, whom she had allegedly handed over to a man she felt was as close to her as a "brother" — and who inflicted "boot camp"-style punishment on the boy.

Aurora police announced Friday that Destini Rose Lipsky, 23, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death "after a continued investigation into the death of a 4-year-old boy in Aurora."

As Law&Crime previously reported, Alexander Martinez-Armstrong, 24, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder after the boy was left in his care.

"Lipsky is the victim's mother," the statement noted.

The arrest stems from an incident that unfolded on Saturday, May 16, when patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 14100 block of East Tennessee Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. regarding an unconscious child who was not breathing, according to an agency news release. Responding officers observed that the boy had suffered "significant injuries."

Emergency medical personnel rushed him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Post revealed that medical personnel were "shocked" by the vast extent of the child's injuries, noting he was covered from "head to toe" in bruises. Investigators processing the apartment said they found a belt with a broken prong on the kitchen counter near papers with childlike handwriting, where the suspect had been forcing the boy to practice numbers.

The victim's mother reportedly told police she intentionally dropped her son off with Martinez-Armstrong for a "boot camp" to correct "behavioral issues," including repeatedly lying to her, sneaking into her purse, not listening to her and occasionally sneaking candy.

The mother reportedly described the suspect as being "like a brother" to her and admitted she gave him "full permission" to discipline the child using methods she routinely used herself, such as belt whippings, spankings, push-ups, planks and wall sits, according to a report by Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.

Lipsky was arrested in El Paso County, some 80 miles south of Arapahoe County, where Martinez-Armstrong was arrested.

Lipsky was held on $500,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail pending her transfer to Arapahoe County, police said in the Facebook post. Court records indicate she has a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.