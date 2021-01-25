Watch Live: Nikolas Cruz Court Hearing

Nikolas Cruz, 22, who is charged in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, is scheduled for a hearing to take place Monday. Court is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida on February 14, 2018, prosecutors said. 17 people died: 14-year-old student Alyssa Alhadeff, 35-year-old teacher Scott Beigel, 14-year-old student Martin Duque Anguiano, 17-year-old student Nicholas Dworet, 37-year-old assistant football coach Aaron Feis, 14-year-old student Jaime Guttenberg, 49-year-old athletic director Christopher Hixon, 15-year-old student Luke Hoyer, 14-year-old student Cara Loughran, 14-year-old student Gina Montalto, 17-year-old student Joaquin Oliver, 14-year-old student Alaina Petty, 18-year-old student Meadow Pollack, 17-year-old student Helena Ramsay, 14-year-old student Alexander Schachter, 16-year-old student Carmen Schentrup, and 15-year-old student Peter Wang.

The defense has not disputed that it is him. Their goal is to save him from the death penalty. The state wants him executed. Confession video shows him admitting to it, blaming his actions on a “demon” that commanded him to do violent things. The detective investigating him called this “demon” an excuse.

This case rolls along, slowed by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Delays occurred even before the virus spread worldwide.

Recent court filings show that both sides have been hashing out for the defense to take depositions of certain witnesses.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Another case, in which he is charged with attacking a jail guard, is also ongoing.

