White Supremacist Charged with Threatening Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and AOC Could Face Testimony by U.S. Capitol Police and House Sergeant at Arms

A New York State government employee charged with threatening to publicly execute Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats could face testimony from an expert on white supremacist ideology, U.S. Capitol Police, and a high-ranking staffer the House Sergeant at Arms, prosecutors revealed.

Brendan Hunt, who works at New York’s Office of Court Administration, has been seen in court documents and his website spewing racist and antisemitic bile and allegedly calling for firing squads against Democrats, particular members in religious and ethnic minorities.



“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats,” Hunt, who called himself X-Ray Ultra, allegedly posted on his Facebook account “HuntBrendan.” “Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will. We’re not voting in another rigged election. Start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and lets take america back!”

Prosecutors showcased more of Hunt’s rants in a legal brief revealing his beliefs about the United States, a nation of immigrants.

“Previous generations were right to be suspicious of immigrants,” Hunt allegedly wrote in a text message on Nov. 5. “Look at the mafias that were set up by the jews, italians, and even the irish. New York has been completely taken over by zionist jews who have loyalty to israel not america.”

Hunt continued to inveigh against immigrants in other text messages that day: “The crime rate soar among second-generation immigrants. They are taking our jobs, our benefits, our birthright, and our culture. They refuse to assimilate, they join gangs and terrorize our citizens, they have no accountability and many if not most of them are actively supporting the overthrow of our president. I don’t care if they are ‘hard-working’ they are low IQ mongoloids and they need to go.”

Other text messages included in the government brief show Hunt using racial and ethnic slurs against Black people, Jews, Latinos and Asians.

This is not the first time Hunt’s hateful views filled the pages of court papers.

As highlighted in his charging documents, Hunt allegedly posted an 88-second video two days after the Capitol insurrection on BitChute—a site popular with far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists—titled “KILL YOUR SENATORS” that included the summary “Slaughter them all.”

“We need to go back to the U.S. Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these motherfuckers . . . [O]ur government at this point is basically a handful of traitors . . . so what you need to do is take up arms, get to D.C., probably the inauguration . . . so called inauguration of this motherfucking communist Joe Biden . . . [T]hat’s probably the best time to do this, get your guns, show up to D.C., and literally just spray these motherfuckers . . . like, that’s the only option . . . [T]hey’re gonna come after us, they’re gonna kill us, so we have to kill them first . . . [S]o get your guns, show up to D.C., put some bullets in their fucking heads. If anybody has a gun, give me it, I’ll go there myself and shoot them and kill them . . . [W]e have to take out these Senators and then replace them with actual patriots . . . [T]his is a ZOG government . . . [T]hat’s basically all I have to say, but take up arms against them.”

“ZOG” is short for the white supremacist conspiracy theory of a “Zionist Occupied Government,” and “88”—the length of the video—is neo-Nazi code for “Heil Hitler,” after the eighth letter of the alphabet.

Hunt, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, could face testimony by Oren Segal, an expert on white supremacist and anti-Semitic propaganda; Sean Keating, a senior advisor to the House Sergeant-at-Arms; and an unidentified Capitol Police officer who was inside Congress on the day of the siege.

Prosecutors disclosed their plans to call these witnesses on Wednesday.

[Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images.]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]