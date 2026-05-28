A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Erika Kirk, wife of slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point rally in San Antonio.

"Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!" wrote Jacob Wenske, 26, in an email to Turning Point USA, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.

"America will live on without those scum on this earth," Wenske allegedly said. "Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

Wenske is also accused of posting threats on a Facebook post promoting Turning Point's Women's Leadership Summit that is scheduled to take place at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter June 5-7. Erika Kirk, who became the chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point after Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025, is set to make an appearance.

"I know exactly where to bomb," Wenske allegedly said. "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort."

According to police, Wenske previously worked for a parking management company that offered valet service for local hotels and events in the San Antonio area. This ultimately led authorities to believe the threats were "not isolated or ambiguous," leading to his arrest, the Express-News reports.

A review of Wenske's Facebook account allegedly showed "ongoing violent hostility toward Turning Point-affiliated persons and supporters, including death-approval statements, encouragement of harm toward ideological opponents, and repeated hostile engagement across multiple public threads," according to the arrest affidavit. Police confirmed the Facebook profile belonged to Wenske through subscriber records, a registered email address, a linked phone number, and IP address information.

Police arrested Wenske this week and booked him into the Bexar County jail on two counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and is being held on $120,000 bail.