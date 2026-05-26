A 37-year-old Kentucky man allegedly threatened to kill his wife and set two dogs on fire after she confronted him about having an affair and possibly having a baby with another woman.

Bobby Atkinson stands accused of torture of a dog, cruelty to animals, menacing and terroristic threatening. The incident occurred on Thursday at a home in the 900 block of Cecil Avenue in Louisville, an arrest citation obtained by Law&Crime said. The victim told cops that around 6 a.m., she learned Atkinson had another woman inside her home and went to confront him about it.

An argument ensued and Atkinson allegedly threatened to kill the victim. Atkinson reportedly went outside while the victim got her children ready for the day. According to the citation, Atkinson came back inside armed with a handgun. He then grabbed "multiple rounds of ammo," cops said. The defendant was "very angry and was yelling at her," investigators wrote.

"Perpetrator was pacing back and forth in the home, and approached the victim in an intimidating manner while holding a firearm at his side," the complaint said.

Atkinson then allegedly said, "If we didn't have a daughter together I'd shoot you and stand over you."

The victim left the home and took her kids to day care and the bus before she went to the courthouse and obtained an emergency protective order against Atkinson.

She said that she went to a family member's house and received a call from someone stating her husband was having a baby with another woman. She then allegedly returned home to confront Atkinson about this revelation. She said that when she arrived home, she heard the smoke alarm going off and could smell something burning.

She went downstairs to find her dog, Seven, covered in ash. It appeared the dog had been set on fire with an accelerant and had multiple open wounds and burnt fur, the document said. The other dog, Brooklyn, also appeared to have been set on fire. Brooklyn was "having difficulty standing, was panting extremely hard and appeared docile," cops wrote.

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Both dogs were rushed to Louisville Metro Animal Services for treatment.

Atkinson was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. His next court date is set for June 1.