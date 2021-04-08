 Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams Identified as Rock Hill, South Carolina Mass Shooter

Former NFL Player Murdered 5 People in S.C., Including a Doctor and the Victims’ Grandchildren, Before Killing Himself: Reports

Aaron KellerApr 8th, 2021, 10:05 am

In this handout image provided by the NFL, Phillip Adams of the San Francisco 49ers poses for his 2011 NFL headshot in San Francisco, California.

The Associated Press on Thursday said former NFL player Phillip Adams was the triggerman who shot and killed five people in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon before killing himself. The wire service sourced his identity to “a source who was briefed on the investigation” who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The victims were Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69. The doctor’s grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were also killed. James Lewis, 39, was the fifth person killed. ABC News reported that Lewis was working from the home when he was shot.

The AP said Adams had been Dr. Lesslie’s patient.  Adams’ parents live near the Lesslie home, and Adams grew up in Rock Hill, where the shooting occurred, the report said.

Adams played two years with the Oakland Raiders, one year with the Atlanta Falcons, one year with the New England Patriots, one year with the New York Jets, one year with the Seattle Seahawks, and one year with the San Francisco 49ers, online records indicate. He was a defensive back between 2010 and 2015.

Authorities said early Thursday that they had identified “the person we feel is responsible” but did not immediately release his name.

“We found him in a nearby house,” the York County, S.C. Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.  “There is no active threat to the community.”

This is a breaking news report . . . 

