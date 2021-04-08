Former NFL Player Murdered 5 People in S.C., Including a Doctor and the Victims’ Grandchildren, Before Killing Himself: Reports

The Associated Press on Thursday said former NFL player Phillip Adams was the triggerman who shot and killed five people in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon before killing himself. The wire service sourced his identity to “a source who was briefed on the investigation” who was not authorized to speak publicly.

BREAKING: The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. https://t.co/bE0rpetfNR — The Associated Press (@AP) April 8, 2021

The victims were Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69. The doctor’s grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were also killed. James Lewis, 39, was the fifth person killed. ABC News reported that Lewis was working from the home when he was shot.

The AP said Adams had been Dr. Lesslie’s patient. Adams’ parents live near the Lesslie home, and Adams grew up in Rock Hill, where the shooting occurred, the report said.

Adams played two years with the Oakland Raiders, one year with the Atlanta Falcons, one year with the New England Patriots, one year with the New York Jets, one year with the Seattle Seahawks, and one year with the San Francisco 49ers, online records indicate. He was a defensive back between 2010 and 2015.

Authorities said early Thursday that they had identified “the person we feel is responsible” but did not immediately release his name.

“We found him in a nearby house,” the York County, S.C. Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. “There is no active threat to the community.”

UPDATE: We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd. We found him in a nearby house. There is no active threat to the community. Detectives are still in the area serving a search warrant & investigating this tragic event. #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021

Sadly 5 people have died as a result of the shooting. Dr. Robert Lesslie & his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in the home & died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their 2 grandchildren. James Lewis of Gastonia, was working at the home & died from gunshot wounds — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021

