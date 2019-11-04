Watch Live: Kellen Winslow II Retrial on Sexual Assault Allegations

Convicted rapist and former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II is set to be tried again in San Diego County, California on six of the eight remaining criminal counts against him.

Prosecutors say he had a pattern of sexually abusing women. The ages of his five alleged victims skewed above 50, but Jane Doe 4 said she was 17 and he was 19 when he raped her at a party in 2003.

Jurors in the first trial convicted the defendant of three counts.

Forcible rape against Jane Doe #2 . This 58-year-old said she already knew Winslow when he invited her for some coffee. She testified he pulled over to the side of the road and raped her.

Indecent exposure against Jane Doe #3, a 57-year-old woman who lived in the defendant's neighborhood. She testified that Winslow exposed himself to her while she was cutting flowers in her yard.

Lewd conduct against Jane Doe #5, a 77-year-old who testified he stroked his penis in front of her at a Crunch gym and asked her if she saw it and liked it. She didn't immediately report the incident because she just wanted to forget about it, she said.

Winslow was acquitted on one count of lewd conduct against Doe #5. She had claimed that he sat in the gym jacuzzi with her, and began masturbating.

Jurors were deadlocked on the remaining eight charges. The two that concerned Doe #5–willful cruelty to elder, and battery against an elder–were severed from this trial, but are still active after a request from the defense.

That leaves the remaining six.

Kidnapping, forcible rape, and forcible oral copulation in connection to Jane Doe #1 , 54. She claimed he convinced her to join him in his Hummer, but he raped her. When asked to identify Winslow during a 2018 preliminary hearing, she instead picked out his attorney Brian Watkins .

Sodomy by use of force against Doe #2.

Forcible rape, and rape of an unconscious person against Doe #4.

The defense maintained that Winslow never committed sexual misconduct. These incidents were either moments of infidelity, or did not happen as the alleged victim claimed.

The defendant’s wife Janelle Winslow filed for divorce in August.

