Kellen Winslow II Pleads Guilty Right Before Opening Statements in Retrial

November 4th, 2019

Convicted rapist and former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts in a San Diego County courtroom right before opening statements in his sexual assault retrial.

The maximum possible sentence in this plea would be 18 years in prison, said the judge. Winslow is admitting to sexual battery by restraint against Jane Doe #1, and rape of unconscious person against Jane Doe 4.

Prosecutors say Winslow had a pattern of sexually abusing women. The ages of his five alleged victims skewed above 50, but Doe 4 said she was 17 and he was 19 when he raped her at a party in 2003.

Jurors in the first trial convicted the defendant of three counts: forcible rape against Jane Doe #2, indecent exposure against Jane Doe #3, and lewd conduct against Jane Doe #5. Winslow had been acquitted on another lewd conduct charge regarding Doe #5, but jurors were deadlocked on the eight remaining charges.

The two that concerned Doe #5–willful cruelty to elder, and battery against an elder–were severed from this trial, but were still active after a request from the defense. That left the remaining six charges, which regarded Doe #1, Doe #2, and Doe #4. He faced a possible life sentence.

Sentencing is set for February 19, 2020.

Tensions were high in the hours leading up to this development. The defendant’s father, NFL hall-of-famer Kellen Winslow Sr., was visibly furious in the morning.

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]

