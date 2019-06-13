Report: Kellen Winslow Often Masturbated in Front of Teammates, Watched Porn in Meetings

Convicted rapist and former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II habitually masturbated and watched porn in front of others during his NFL days, according to a Sports Illustrated report. Sources were described as two ex-teammates and three former team officials.

Winslow’s behavior was allegedly so bad and out in the open that his teammates tried to get out of sharing hotel rooms with him, a former teammate and a coach said. Winslow even watched porn on his smartphone during meetings, two ex-teammates said. Two team officials said that when Winslow was part of the Cleveland Browns organization, he was spotted masturbating in the back seat of his Hummer.

Winslow allegedly took a certain sex toy along on road trips. We’ll just leave it to SI on this detail:

Later on in his career, after being sent to Tampa Bay via trade, Winslow acquired a life-sized silicone mold of a woman’s torso—complete with vagina and anus—to bring with him on road trips, according to one former assistant coach.

According to the report, Winslow was known for bragging about cheating on his wife; still, officials said Winslow’s actions with women didn’t rise to the level of assault or harassment.

“He was infantile, just very transparent,” an official said. “With Kellen, everybody knew what he was about: video games and f—ing.”

Nonetheless, two former coaches said they weren’t surprised by the recent criminal case against Winslow.

“He showed the signs of being a perv, but clearly it has escalated,” said one. “This is another level.”

Winslow’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

The defendant was convicted on Monday for raping a 58-year-old woman, exposing himself to a 57-year-old woman, and performing a lewd act in front of a 77-year-old woman. Jurors remained deadlocked on the eight remaining charges, which also concerned the alleged rapes of two other women. The defense tried to show that Winslow never raped anyone, and that the sexual misconduct incidents didn’t happen as alleged.

