Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Will Be Retried on 8 Remaining Criminal Counts

Convicted rapist and former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II is set to be tried again in the eight remaining criminal counts against him. Juror selection is scheduled to begin next Sept. 30.

BREAKING: Prosecutors will retry #KellenWinslow on the 8 remaining counts. Jury selection begins Sept. 30, 2019. pic.twitter.com/i6aROUMsK6 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 14, 2019

Here are the remaining charges, and how they shook out in the first trial. Jurors were deadlocked on these eight counts, but note that the votes all leaned toward guilty.

Jane Doe #1 , 54: She claimed that Winslow raped her. This was the same woman who mistook defense attorney Brian Watkins for Winslow during a preliminary hearing last year. The defense attempted to challenge her on her recollection, and drinking history during the first trial. Jurors went seven for guilty to five for acquittal on kidnapping (for specific felony crime), forcible rape, and forcible oral copulation. This is as close at the votes got.

, 54: She claimed that Winslow raped her. This was the same woman who mistook defense attorney for Winslow during a preliminary hearing last year. The defense attempted to challenge her on her recollection, and drinking history during the first trial. Jurors went seven for guilty to five for acquittal on kidnapping (for specific felony crime), forcible rape, and forcible oral copulation. This is as close at the votes got. Jane Doe #2 , 58: She said Winslow raped her. Jurors were hung 10 to two on a count of sodomy by use of force. Again, the defense attempted to challenge her on her memory of the event.

, 58: She said Winslow raped her. Jurors were hung 10 to two on a count of sodomy by use of force. Again, the defense attempted to challenge her on her memory of the event. Jane Doe #4 , now 33: She said the defendant raped her at a party in 2003, when she was 17 and he was 19. Jurors were hung 10 to two on a count of forcible rape, and eight to four on rape of an unconscious person.

, now 33: She said the defendant raped her at a party in 2003, when she was 17 and he was 19. Jurors were hung 10 to two on a count of forcible rape, and eight to four on rape of an unconscious person.

#KellenWinslow – Carlos: Jane Doe 4. She had consensual sex with Winlsow and wasn’t happy about it. She waited for 15 yrs to disclose. She read an article about CTE as a defense and “would have none of it.” pic.twitter.com/A7fS9RenOz — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 4, 2019

Jane Doe #5, 77: She alleged Winslow performed lewd acts at her in two incidents at a gym. The defense tried to show that she didn’t see what she thought she saw. Jurors were deadlocked 10 to two on a count of willful cruelty to elder, and battery against elder or dependent adult.

There are no more charges in the case of Jane Doe #3, who said Winslow exposed himself to him at her yard. Jurors convicted him Monday on a count of indecent exposure. They also convicted him for forcible rape against Jane Doe #2, and lewd conduct against Jane Doe #5. They acquitted Winslow on a second lewd conduct charge against Doe #5.

Aaron Keller contributed to this report.

[Screengrab Law&Crime Network]