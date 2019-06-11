Judge Declares Mistrial on Remaining 8 Charges Against Former NFL TE Kellen Winslow II

Jurors were hung on the remaining eight charges against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II.

A mistrial was declared on the kidnapping, forcible oral copulation, and rape charges involving Jane Doe #1, a hitchhiker who claimed Winslow had sexually assaulted her. The jurors were also hung on the sodomy charges involving Jane Doe #2 and the charges involving Jane Doe #4 who claimed that Winslow raped her at a party back in 2003. In addition to those charges, the judge declared a mistrial on willful cruelty and battery charges involving involved a 77-year-old woman who claimed that Winslow had masturbated in front of her at a gym.

Winslow was found guilty on Monday on a count of rape in the case of Jane Doe # 2, indecent exposure against Jane Doe # 3, and lewd conduct against Jane Doe # 5. Jurors also acquitted him of another count of lewd conduct against Jane Doe 5, but returned to deliberating because they were deadlocked on the eight remaining counts.

The defense claimed that the rapes were actually consensual sex, and that the less severe sexual misconduct allegations simply didn’t happen as the women alleged.

Jane Doe #1 , 54: She said she was hitchhiking when Winslow picked her up and raped her. The woman said she was a transient at the time. She was the defendant who mistook Winslow’s defense lawyer Brian Watkins for the defendant in a 2018 preliminary hearing. Her daughter testified at trial to corroborate her mother’s story.

, 54: She said she was hitchhiking when Winslow picked her up and raped her. The woman said she was a transient at the time. She was the defendant who mistook Winslow’s defense lawyer for the defendant in a 2018 preliminary hearing. Her daughter testified at trial to corroborate her mother’s story. Jane Doe #2, 58: A homeless woman said that Winslow–who she previously knew–invited her for some coffee, but he pulled over on the side of the road and raped her. The defendant has already been found guilty of raping her.

#KellenWinslow – Jane Doe #2 now under cross-examination. She tells Winslow’s defense attorney she doesn’t appreciate having to look at her rapist. “I think he should be further over.” Defense atty Carlos, “Take a look at him.” Objection. pic.twitter.com/APn1zy7g9I — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 22, 2019

Jane Doe #3, 57: She said that the defendant exposed himself while she was cutting flowers in her yard, but she didn’t look at his face, just his tattoos. Jurors have already convicted Winslow of indecent exposure.

Jane Doe #4, now 33:She said she was 17 when she blacked out during a night of partying. The next thing she remembered, she found herself being raped by Winslow (then age 19). He was also allegedly shoving her face into the crotch of another man. Jurors were previously deadlocked on her case.

#KellenWinslow – Jane Doe #4 testifies she told her friend Nikki in 2003 what happened. After the other allegations came out in 2018 she texted Nikki “Never said anything because I thought it was always my fault. But I remember screaming no. No. ” pic.twitter.com/ck2CQbsZcG — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 29, 2019

Jane Doe #5, 77: Winslow allegedly approached an elderly woman at a gym in two incidents. In the second, he was apparently masturbating in front of her. During cross-examination, defense lawyer Marc Carlos tried to show that she didn’t know what she thought she saw. Jurors previously convicted Winslow on one of the lewd conduct charges, but acquitted him on another.

