Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Partner-in-Crime Sues His Estate, Wants Her Legal Bills Paid

The infamous Ghislaine Maxwell has sued the estate of her dead friend and former partner, convicted sex offender and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell filed the complaint in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on March 12 against the estate and the executors thereof, namely Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn. They have been busy lately.

Maxwell said that Epstein promised verbally and in writing to support support her financially, that he paid her legal bills in the past (including in the Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Sarah Ransome lawsuits), and that Indyke also promised that the estate would reimburse her legal costs. She said that should be the case.

“Indyke told Maxwell that her legal fees would be paid because she would not have incurred any legal expenses but for Epstein’s alleged misconduct, and that Epstein’s promises would be honored,” the filing said. “Maxwell was compelled to file this Complaint because the Estate has not honored her claim for indemnification as requested in this action.”

Maxwell also said that she gets death threats regularly.

“Maxwell receives regular threats to her life and safety, which have required her to hire personal security services and find safe accommodation,” the filing went on.

Maxwell, a British socialite, has been accused of recruiting young girls for Epstein to sexual assault and of participating in those alleged assaults.

Although Epstein officially died in August by suicide at a Manhattan jail after being charged with sex trafficking, individuals who have long been accused of conspiring with Epstein and participating in an alleged child sex trafficking ring may still be held accountable.

That was not the case back in 2008, when Epstein received an extraordinarily plea deal, despite overwhelming evidence that he sexually abused numerous young girls. Former Trump administration Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, then the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state charges for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in jail, which he served in a private wing of the Palm Beach state prison and was permitted to leave the premises for 12 hours a day, six days a week as part of a “work release” pass.

The plea deal didn’t just affect Epstein. Federal sex trafficking charges were dropped against him, and co-conspirators received immunity.

One of the individuals who has accused Maxwell of wrongdoing is the aforementioned Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She said Maxwell recruited her. Maxwell and Epstein sex-trafficked her to Prince Andrew, Giuffre said:

“The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and she said, ‘you’re gonna meet a prince today.’ I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince. And then that night Prince Andrew came to her house in London. And we went out to club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol. It was in the VIP section. I’m pretty sure it was vodka. Prince Andrew was like, ‘Let’s dance together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And we leave club Tramp. And I hop in the car with Ghislaine and Jeffrey. And Ghislaine said, ‘He’s coming back to the house. And I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein.’ I couldn’t believe it.”

Giuffre said Maxwell trained her to recruit the “youngest looking” girls she could find.

Sarah Ransome also alleged that Maxwell and Epstein coerced her into sex. A key difference from many other allegations was that Ransome was in her twenties at the time of the alleged assault.

Maria Farmer further alleged that Epstein sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and that Maxwell molested her 15-year-old sister.

Maxwell has been fighting the release of Epstein-related court documents. So far, she has been somewhat successful in those efforts.

Maxwell vs. Epstein estate by Casey Frank on Scribd

[Image via Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images]