A special ed staffer at a Texas high school let a student with "severe autism" and an "infantile-like propensity to chew objects around him" swallow and fatally choke on a rubber glove while she was "preoccupied with her cellphone," a lawsuit says.

The Spring Branch Independent School District settled a lawsuit filed in February 2025 by the parents of Stratford High School student Sebastian Romo, identified in court documents and a GoFundMe. The settlement was reached on May 19. Both the district and the staffer allegedly involved were named as defendants.

Sebastian died in February 2023 after spending several days in a coma as a result of the choking incident. His parents alleged in their legal complaint, which was obtained by Law&Crime, that he had "previous incidents of ingesting foreign objects," including swallowing tissue paper and a "binder clip," the latter of which resulted in Sebastian being "hospitalized and intubated."

Sebastian had "severe" autism and Williams-Beuren Deletion Syndrome, which caused him to have "few self-help skills and required very close supervision at home, in his community, and at school," per the complaint.

Sebastian was allegedly forced to spend "significant portions" of his mornings "isolated" and "unsupervised" while being "kept in a makeshift caged area" within his classroom, according to his parents.

"Despite it being available, he was not provided his chewy toy by staff," the complaint said. "The classroom and surrounding areas contained readily accessible rubber gloves and other potentially ingestible items."

On the day he choked, Sebastian allegedly "obtained a rubber glove or piece of a rubber glove and placed it in his mouth" after his lunch period. He then entered the school's gymnasium and began choking, the complaint said.

"Surveillance footage shows him in visible distress for an extended period," according to the complaint. "He stumbled, fell, crawled on his knees, hit his head, and repeatedly brought his hands to his mouth. Despite these visible signs of distress, no staff member intervened; rather, SBISD staff appear to be huddled together, chatting."

The staffer named in the lawsuit, a speech-language pathology assistant employed by Soliant Health and assigned to Stratford High School, was present and "preoccupied with her cellphone," per the complaint.

"Like the SBISD employees, she neglected her duties," the complaint said. "[Sebastian] would eventually trip and fall over another student sitting on the floor adjacent to [the staffer]. Only upon [Sebastian] falling, did [the staffer] then look up from her cellphone."

By this point, Sebastian had "ceased breathing, he had turned blue, and he was in a state of unconsciousness," according to the complaint. Nobody attempted CPR or other lifesaving measures, nor did anyone attempt to "remove what should have been a known foreign object" including the Heimlich maneuver, per the complaint.

"It was later determined that [Sebastian's] airway had been obstructed by a piece of purple medical glove consistent with those used and accessible within the Life Skills classroom and surrounding areas," the complaint said. "[Sebastian] suffered catastrophic oxygen deprivation and died a few days later."

Sebastian's parents alleged that "this tragedy occurred despite years of warnings, repeated prior incidents, known risks, and readily available preventative measures." Stratford High School staff allegedly "failed to have a formal policy and procedure on the disposal of the soiled rubber gloves" used in assisting Sebastian, as well as his classmates.

"The School District should have responded with a number of accommodations to make the environment safer for [Sebastian] and his peers," the complaint concluded. "Instead, the School District apparently had a custom and practice of leaving this important safety concern to individuals. As should be obvious, this was a mortal and reckless oversight by SBISD."

The district provided a statement to the Houston Chronicle on the settlement and lawsuit, saying, "The district denies wrongdoing in this tragic incident, and the court dismissed most of the family's claims against SBISD. We do not have further comment out of respect for the privacy of the family."

Terms of the settlement were not publicly released.