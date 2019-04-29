‘You’re the Antihero’: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Bashes Trump’s Latest Mueller Tweet

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway‘s attorney husband George wants President Donald Trump to know he’s the “antihero” in all of this — this being Special Robert Mueller‘s lengthy tome on obstruction.

The president kicked off Monday with a series of tweets about the New York Attorney General’s investigation into the NRA, unions, and “Sleepy Joe” and the New York Times. Along the way, Trump claimed Democrats for praising Mueller as a “HERO” for years only to turn around and say “Bob who, sorry, don’t know the man.”

The full quote:

Bob Mueller was a great HERO to the Radical Left Democrats. Now that the Mueller Report is finished, with a finding of NO COLLUSION & NO OBSTRUCTION (based on a review of Report by our highly respected A.G.), the Dems are going around saying, “Bob who, sorry, don’t know the man.”

George Conway, as he often does when the president tweets, offered a rapid reply.

“Mueller’s a hero to anyone who believes in the rule of law,” Conway said. “You’re the antihero.”

Conway has long railed against the president for attacks on the rule of law, and even co-founded a group of libertarian and conservative lawyers for the express purpose of “protect[ing] constitutional principles that are being undermined by the statements and actions of this president.”

Conway was one of 11 lawyers who recently signed their name on a statement arguing that Mueller’s report contained details of impeachable offenses.

Conway also said separately, however, that you could number him among those who believe Trump “committed crimes.”

The contrast between these strong opinions and Kellyanne Conway’s continued defense of the president for a living has been documented ad nauseam.

Also of recent note, it only took one tweet from George Conway to spark a domino effect on social media that ended with #DerangedDonald trending.

[Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images]