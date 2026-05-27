A Florida man blew away his girlfriend, son and dog with a pump-action shotgun during a family pool day in his mom's gated community — killing all three of them for no apparent reason, according to police.

Nicholas Novickis, 34, of Sarasota, walked out to his mom's glass-roofed pool patio last Saturday, May 23, where his son Phoenix was swimming, "racked the shotgun" and then "shot him in the head," according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Surveillance video captured Nicholas walking out onto the lanai while holding a shotgun," the affidavit says. "Prior to Phoenix being shot, the video shows Nicholas walk inside from the lanai and Allie [his girlfriend] follows him. Allie then reappeared back on the lanai before going back inside, whereby Nicholas reappeared on the camera carrying the shotgun."

The affidavit says "at no time prior to the shooting did there appear to be an argument or any type of disturbance." Novickis was later heard by police making a "spontaneous utterance" during an interview where he "stated his regret" and said it was "f—ed up" that he killed his girlfriend, son and dog.

"Currently, we don't have a motive at this point," a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told reporters during a press conference. "From what we understand, they actually went to the house to swim in the pool and enjoy the day," the rep said.

Novickis brought his family to his mother's home in Sarasota's gated Artistry neighborhood for the pool day. The mom was "upstairs asleep when the first shots rang out," according to the SCSO spokesperson. She woke up to the sound of glass breaking, per the affidavit.

"She went to the slider at the back lanai and saw Phoenix standing near the doorway," the affidavit states. "Nicholas then walked out onto the lanai … racked the shotgun, and shot Phoenix one time in the head, killing him."

Novickis' mother quickly called 911, and while on the phone, he allegedly shot the dog and then dropped the shotgun. "[The mom] was able to secure the shotgun," according to the affidavit. "As she moved through the residence, she observed that Allie had also been shot. [Novickis' mother] was able to flee the residence without injury."

Novickis' girlfriend, Allie, has the same last name as him, but police say they have no records of them actually being married. "There didn't seem to be anything out of the ordinary," the SCSO spokesperson said, noting that Novickis has no prior criminal history other than a speeding offense.

Novickis was arrested and booked on two first-degree murder charges and an animal cruelty charge for killing his dog, described in the affidavit as a "husky." He is scheduled to appear at a pretrial detention hearing on Friday, May 29.