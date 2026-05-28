A Florida teenager who reportedly started a scuffle at the beach on Memorial Day was hit with a felony charge after he allegedly pulled a knife on his friend.

Misael Algel Aguilar Santurio, 18, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with an alleged incident that happened at a Miami Beach, Florida, beach on Sunday. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, Santurio was at a beach with a group of friends, including 18-year-old Yarielys Riobo. Santurio reportedly started throwing sand at Riobo, who told him to stop. When he did not listen, she threw sand back at him.

Then, according to police, Santurio told Riobo that he was "going to gut her."

According to the arrest affidavit, Santurio reached into his book bag and pulled out a "rainbow-colored pocket knife." After he allegedly revealed the blade, he started chasing Riobo around the beach. Two of the group's male friends reportedly tackled Santurio to the ground and were able to get the knife away from him. Another teen girl picked up the knife to keep it away. A witness at the beach called 911 and police soon arrived at the scene.

Police said they observed minor injuries to the two teens who tackled Santurio, but neither wanted to press charges. Santurio allegedly resisted arrest while refusing to speak to police officers. He told the officers he had to call his mother first.

Riobo spoke to local independent news station WPLG about the incident and said, "I knew he had anger issues from the beginning."

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At a bond hearing on Tuesday, Santurio was ordered to stay 500 feet away from Riobo as a condition of his release from jail. He posted bond and is no longer in custody. His next court date was not immediately available.