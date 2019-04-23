‘He Has 99 Problems’: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Accuses Trump of Committing Crimes

The conservative lawyer married to President Donald Trump‘s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is convinced that the president committed a crime. George Conway, frequent critic of all things Trump, slid into Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe‘s Twitter mentions, and agreed that too few have argued that Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report contained impeachable content.

“Mueller’s report reveals a president who is AWOL as Commander in Chief. If he were a General, he’d be court martialed. As POTUS, he should face impeachment proceedings,” Tribe asserted.

Exactly. Impeachment isn’t merely about whether a president committed crimes—though this one did—it covers dereliction of a president’s high duties. A president who tries to sabotage an investigation into a foreign hostile power’s attack on our nation surely fits that bill. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 23, 2019

Tribe then credited Conway for “rightly say[ing] too few people are making this central argument for impeaching Trump.”

Conway noted that impeachment isn’t just about “crimes.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) helpfully explained this 20 years ago. Even still, Conway believes Trump has committed crimes and been derelict in his duties as president. He also mentioned attempts to curtail, influence, or eliminate the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

I haven't seen this emphasized enough. The President attempted to stop any investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, not only any investigation into his campaign or himself. He wanted to stop the investigation of a criminal espionage operation of a foreign power pic.twitter.com/HPXbM66yb2 — Thomas Cleveland (@TCleveland4Real) April 22, 2019

“Exactly. Impeachment isn’t merely about whether a president committed crimes—though this one did—it covers dereliction of a president’s high duties. A president who tries to sabotage an investigation into a foreign hostile power’s attack on our nation surely fits that bill,” Conway said.

“Yes, @gtconway3d. And the most dangerous and thus impeachable dereliction of duty is the kind that reflects not mere laziness or indifference but corruption, greed, ego, and self-aggrandizement. That’s Donald J. Trump to a T,” Tribe replied.

When a Twitter user reminded Conway that Trump is still “Individual-1” (referring to how Trump appears in the Southern District of New York’s court documents dealing with the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush payments), Conway quoted Jay-Z, for good measure.

“Yes, as Jay-Z would say, he has 99 problems,” he said.

[Image via Fox News screengrab]