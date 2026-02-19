A self-described "patriot" from Florida has admitted to threatening to kill Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and other "prominent politicians" in online posts defending President Donald Trump, according to federal prosecutors.

"Death and extermination of Democrats," wrote Peter Ring, 31, in a June 2025 comment posted on YouTube, according to a federal complaint. "We will kill you Joe Biden … Obama, Ect… when the time comes we will kill u," Ring said.

The Gilchrist County resident, who lives in Bell, a town some 120 miles southeast of Tallahassee, accepted a plea agreement on Feb. 12 for two counts of threatening communication after being arrested in October 2025. He will face up to 10 years in prison and six years of supervised release, along with $500,000 in fines, when he's sentenced in April.

Court documents reveal that Ring pinged the FBI's radar in June 2025, when the bureau received a complaint from The Washington Post that it had received a threat to kill one of its reporters. Ring was identified as the source of the threat, and when contacted by the FBI he claimed he would not make any more threats.

"However, two months later, the FBI received a tip that the defendant was posting religiously and politically motivated threats of violence against Muslim people, members of the media, and prominent politicians," the Justice Department said in a Thursday press release announcing Ring's plea agreement. "Between May and September 2025, the defendant made threats to kill or cause physical injury to at least fourteen victims."

The federal complaint outlining Ring's threats lists a plethora of comments he allegedly made on YouTube while defending the current president.

"Trump Vance won cry liberals cry," Ring wrote in a July 2025 post.

"Death to Democrats communists and every single anti trump kirk supporter," Ring blasted on Sept. 11. "We are coming for you and you will die," he said in another. "We Patriots will kill u all."

Taking aim at prior presidents, Ring said, "Death to joe biden and family," per the complaint.

"Death to obama and family," he added. "Malia and sacha your days are very limited and I will rejoice in your killings."

Ring claimed to have "mini arsenals" in his house, while saying he would turn "liberals" into his personal "targets," according to the complaint. After the Charlie Kirk shooting, Ring wrote, "This is war. And the right will win."

He added, "No more bulls—. God bless America Trump Vance 24 Vance 28 MAGA."

Ring is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

"My office takes seriously any threat of violence," wrote U.S. Attorney John Heekin, of the Northern District of Florida. "We have zero-tolerance for criminal threats directed toward others because of their religious or political affiliation."