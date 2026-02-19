A woman who fled across several states before allegedly fatally striking an Indiana woman with her car has been taken into custody in Florida.

Adria Wilkerson, 31, was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday in connection with a fatal car crash that claimed the life of 45-year-old Vicki Colley. According to court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WXIN, a warrant for Wilkerson's arrest was issued by Indiana's Grant County, where Wilkerson allegedly struck Colley's vehicle head-on with her black BMW after "driving recklessly" through a farmer's fence and winding up in a cow pasture.

After she got back onto the road, Wilkerson allegedly struck Colley's Chevrolet, trapping her inside and causing fatal injuries.

Police said Wilkerson's journey began in the upstate New York village of Corinth, after Wilkerson allegedly abandoned her child. Her family told police that the 31-year-old mother had a history of "suicidal ideology," but more details about what led her to seemingly leave her child behind were not provided.

After leaving New York, Wilkerson apparently headed west and drove through Indiana. Police responded at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2025, after receiving reports about a black BMW "driving recklessly" on a state road near Oak Hill High School in Converse, Indiana. According to court documents, police began receiving reports about the vehicle, later identified as the one being driven by Wilkerson, 18 minutes before the crash was reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Wilkerson's BMW on fire. Wilkerson was able to get out of her car with assistance and was taken by helicopter to the hospital with "serious" injuries. Colley was removed from her car after being trapped inside, but died at the hospital. Her death was initially ruled an accident.

Once police got a clearer picture of how Wilkerson was apparently driving before her vehicle allegedly struck Colley's, they began investigating Wilkerson. An arrest warrant was issued for Wilkerson on Feb. 13, charging her with reckless homicide and reckless driving.

Authorities in Sarasota County announced that Wilkerson was located in Venice, Florida, and was arrested by deputies on Tuesday. She is being held in the Sarasota County Jail until she is extradited to Indiana to face charges.