A military veteran from Oregon is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump and ICE supporters in a slew of social media posts while stockpiling AR-style rifles, shotguns, Tannerite explosives, compound bows and even slingshots.

"I can'[t] wait till Trump is dead," said Travis Juhr, 41, in a Facebook post reported to the U.S. Secret Service, according to a federal complaint. It's one of several threats allegedly made by the Portland man against Trump and ICE supporters.

"Juhr stated he wanted to 'mag dump Trump,'" the complaint alleges.

Juhr was arrested at his home Wednesday by FBI agents, who executed a search warrant and found his alleged weapons cache. A Portland police officer had filed for an extreme risk protection order against Juhr in response to accusations that he was becoming "increasingly hostile" to law enforcement officers and making threats to use lethal force, The Oregonian newspaper reports.

Two people that Juhr targeted and threatened, specifically, are described in court documents as a mother and her 13-year-old son who attended an ICE counterprotest in support of immigration enforcement called "Patriots Night," according to the complaint.

"Divine punishment will be the price for your wickedness," Juhr allegedly wrote in X messages to the 13-year-old. "Jesus can't save you from what's coming," he said, according to the complaint. "Excited for the obituaries."

Juhr is also accused of making online threats toward a Nevada commissioner who confirmed to The Nevada Independent that she was targeted in X posts.

"I'm coming down to Nevada for you," one of Juhr's alleged posts read. "I hope you have your doors and windows locked. Because I love a challenge when hunting my PREY. #MAGAHuntersPDX."

Juhr appeared in federal court last Thursday, with a federal judge ordering a mental health assessment for him, according to online records. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman described his messages during the appearance as being "extreme" and said they "reflect more than anger at the current state of the world," according to The Oregonian.

Beckerman scheduled a detention hearing for Juhr to take place on Tuesday.

His public defender described him in court as being a U.S. Navy veteran with 10 years of active duty experience, five years with the Coast Guard, and training as a paramedic and rescue swimmer, The Oregonian reports.

Juhr's Facebook page, which has been deactivated, reportedly claimed he studied cybersecurity at Mt. Hood Community College and had worked as a voice and network engineer. He posted on LinkedIn just one week ago that he was starting a new job as an IT systems architect for the state of Oregon, but a spokesperson told The Oregonian that he is not currently employed.