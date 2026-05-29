A Florida man is behind bars after the brutal murder and bloodletting of his wife in an incident he later blamed in part on "rough sex," according to law enforcement in the Sunshine State.

Bradly Shawn Shadduck, 56, stands accused of one count of murder in the second-degree for the death of 62-year-old Lynne Alane Shadduck, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred at the couple's home on Maracaibo Lane in Cudjoe Key, a census-designated place located on the island of the same name in the lower Florida Keys.

On Thursday, just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to the two-story dingbat-style residence after a neighbor called 911 on behalf of the husband himself, according to an arrest report obtained by Miami-based independent TV station WPLG and the Miami Herald.

The neighbor told dispatchers Bradly Shadduck showed up at his door "with a Cleveland Browns blanket and no clothes on" and told him to "call 911, dude; my f—ing whole house is full of blood, covered everywhere with blood, say it, will be there."

That estimation of the damage was not off the mark, authorities say.

Deputies found the Shadduck residence "in complete disarray," according to the arrest report. Several "items, objects and or instruments" were broken and scattered across the home. "[B]lood and blood smears" were found "throughout the floor, along with a large pool of blood located in the center of the living room."

As for the defendant, law enforcement described him as "completely naked and only covered with a blanket." The victim was allegedly found lying naked in a hallway when deputies arrived — covered in blood and bruises and unconscious but still breathing.

Initial questioning apparently did not turn up much information.

When the husband was asked what happened he allegedly replied: "This just happened" but "refused to provide any additional details regarding the incident and repeatedly stated his wife needed help."

The victim was rushed to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she succumbed to her wounds later that morning, the sheriff's office said.

During an interview with detectives, the defendant allegedly said he and his wife had "food and lots of drinks" at a restaurant the night before and that their house was a mess due to "rough sex."

"Bradly said that when he drinks, he passes out and doesn't remember anything," a deputy wrote in the charging document. "Bradly doesn't remember going to his neighbor's home asking for help. Bradly then asked for a lawyer."

In surveillance footage, Bradly Shadduck is seen going to the neighbor's home to request the 911 call and "appears to be wet and possibly just took a shower," according to the arrest report.

In a separate video, the defendant is allegedly seen banging on the doors and windows of a different neighbor's house just after 4 a.m.

The arrest report recounts this earlier incident:

Bradly at this time is shirtless and wearing a light-colored pair of shorts. Bradly is heard breathing heavily and attempts to open the front door by entering a passcode, but was unsuccessful. Bradly is seen banging on the windows and doors for approximately (two to three) minutes. Bradly is then seen grabbing the railing with both hands and shaking it. (The homeowner) gave consent to search and there were two bloody prints located on that railing.

That neighbor said she heard the couple arrive home around 1:30 a.m.

A more thorough search of the Shadduck residence was later conducted via execution of a search warrant, the sheriff's office said.

"There was blood throughout the entire residence, from the front door there was bloody hand smears along with pools of blood on the floor in the main living area," the report reads. "The main hallway had a bloody smear on the floor as if the victim was dragged down the hallway to the bathroom. The bathroom with the toilet and the tub/shower combo all had dried blood on or around each of these."

Bradly Shadduck has an extensive record of boating and traffic infractions but does not otherwise have a criminal record in Monroe County, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The deputy who penned the arrest report ultimately concluded the evidence showed there was "a significant fight and struggle for the victim" but noted the defendant himself was not hurt at all.

Bradly Shadduck is being detained in the Monroe County Detention Center with no bond. He is slated to appear in court on June 5.