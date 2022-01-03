 Letitia James Subpoenaed Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.: Document
New York Attorney General ‘Recently Issued Subpoenas’ to Donald Trump and His Children, Court Document Reveals

Adam KlasfeldJan 3rd, 2022, 1:29 pm

Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) “recently issued subpoenas” to former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., she revealed in a court document on Monday.

Shortly before the 2020 election, the attorney general’s office deposed Eric Trump.

The revelation became public in a Dec. 30, 2021, court document that just hit the public docket, disclosing an escalation of the attorney general’s civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of its properties.

James contributed to former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s (D) criminal investigation that led to charges filed against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. That case and probe is now under the control of Alvin Bragg (D), who was sworn into the post of Manhattan’s top prosecutor on New Year’s Day.

Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. was officially sworn in as Manhattan District Attorney on New Year’s Day of 2022. The fourth top prosecutor in New York County in the last 80 years, he made history as the first Black Manhattan DA. (Photo by: Julie Skarratt)

According to court records, Attorney General James’s subpoenas to Trump and his children seeks testimony and documents “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent thereto.”

The document also states a “dispute has arisen” over those subpoenas.

James said in the document that her official will oppose any motion to quash the subpoenas that Trump and his children may file within two weeks.

Trump’s attorney Ronald P. Fischetti and his children’s attorney Alan Futerfas did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Neither did a representative from James’s office.

Read the document, below:

This is a developing story.

[Image via TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images]

Adam Klasfeld - Managing Editor

Law&Crime's managing editor Adam Klasfeld has spent more than a decade on the legal beat. Previously a reporter for Courthouse News, he has appeared as a guest on MSNBC, BBC, NPR, PBS, Sky News, and other networks.

