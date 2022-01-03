Video Shows Police Pursuing and Arresting Suspect Behind the Wheel of Murdered Officer’s Stolen Car

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Officers separately arrested two people in an off-duty officer’s shooting death. Tamara McLoyd, 18, is charged as the person who murdered Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, 25. Meanwhile, cops say that they caught co-defendant Anthony Butler Jr., 28, driving the slain man’s car.

The video above shows parts of a high-speed chase ending with a tense arrest. After the driver crashed into a fence and tree, officers swarmed the vehicle and smashed the windows to get to the suspect.

“Why are you shooting the car?” the man identified as Butler said at the sound of smashing glass.

“We’re not shooting the car,” an officer said.

Cleveland police have said that Bartek, a 2-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed during a carjacking Friday.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the apartment building with a gun, a struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the suspect,” cops said. “The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was conveyed to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced deceased.”

President Jeff Follmer of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association is arguing that Bartek’s death should be treated as on-duty, saying he acted as an officer when grabbing the suspect’s gun, according to WJW. The change would qualify the slain officer’s family for support from the local non-profit organization Bluecoats Inc., which provides aid only if a law enforcement official’s death was officially on-duty.

Officer Shane Bartek was only 25 years old, but his life and service made a difference in the lives of so many. Raised in Middleburg, Shane will be remembered for his optimism, his care for others, and his love of Cleveland. Our prayers are with his family and all who knew him. https://t.co/heA10VqSZz pic.twitter.com/Nce91GWWny — Bride Rose Sweeney (@RepBrideSweeney) January 1, 2022

The Cleveland Division of Police is mourning the loss of a 25-year-old patrol officer. The off-duty officer was killed on New Year’s Eve in a carjacking on the city’s West Side. https://t.co/qA5O0oVDrr pic.twitter.com/pIE3lXge76 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 1, 2022

McLoyd was separately wanted for allegedly holding up a pizza restaurant in November, according to WJW. She made a first appearance on Monday, where a Cleveland Municipal judge set bond at $5 million for aggravated murder. Online records show a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11.

Butler was charged for fleeing, receiving stolen property, and traffic-related charges, according to WKYC.

“On 12-31-21 at 2225 hrs, Richmond Heights Police Officers took over the pursuit of a stolen vehicle taken during the murder of an off-duty Cleveland Police Officer,” Richmond police wrote. “The vehicle was pursued to the Riviera Apartments located at 26011 Lakeshore Blvd in Euclid where it crashed into a fence and wedged itself between the fencepost and a tree behind the buildings.”

“We offer sincere condolences to Officer Shane Bartek, his family and the entire Cleveland Division of Police,” Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb said in a statement Saturday. “These types of senseless crimes won’t be tolerated. Together, we will fight for a safer city & support law enforcement in their efforts to keep our neighborhoods secure.”

[Screenshot of the arrest via WJW; image of Bartek via Ohio state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney]

