An Oklahoma man is scheduled to be arraigned this week on a slew of federal charges after attempting to kill law enforcement officers and threatening to murder others, including "MAGA" supporters and President Donald Trump, according to the Justice Department.

"Our presidents needs to die to save lives," wrote Taylor Prigmore, 30, of McLoud, in a YouTube comment posted on Jan. 17, according to a federal complaint filed in the Western District of Oklahoma.

"I really tired of dumb f—s pretending he'll obey the courts," Prigmore allegedly said in another post he wrote that day. "What is the 2nd amendment for? Ending MAGA."

Posting on YouTube on Jan. 16, Prigmore said, "I can't wait for the civil war. … Kill kill you MAGA f—s," according to his indictment, which was filed on Feb. 17. "Prep for civil w*r. Prep for d*eth c*mps. Prep for k*lling f*ederal *g*nts," he allegedly said in another post on Jan. 17.

Federal prosecutors say Prigmore's threats date back to May 9, 2025, and continue through Jan. 17, 2026. He allegedly threatened to kill any law enforcement officers who came to his residence, stating he wanted to kill "as many as possible."

"On January 19, 2026, the FBI arrested Prigmore," a DOJ press release recounts. "During a brief standoff before his arrest, Prigmore fired multiple rounds at federal agents. No one was injured."

Prigmore was indicted by a federal jury last week and charged with attempted murder of federal law enforcement; assaulting federal officers, possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence; four counts of threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers, and two counts of communicating a threat.

"Be brave. Say it where ever you go. Kill feds," Prigmore wrote in a May 9 YouTube post, according to his indictment. "Buy a gun. This is life and death."

More from Law&Crime: 'We are going to kill him': Man guaranteed he would assassinate Trump and former president in 'sniper attack,' DOJ says

In another post from Jan. 17, Prigmore allegedly said, "It's not sarcasm. I live in america. I am prepping physically and mentally to kill federal agents. Have you not seen the news of late. The nazi's are winning over here. … Sex slaves, lynchings, rapes, disappearances and murders, are being perpetrated by ICE. In the open now. I intend to kill these people as law has abandon justice here."

Federal investigators found a Hi-Point, model Luger C9, 9 mm semiautomatic pistol in Prigmore's possession after he opened fire on officers, his indictment says. He faces up to 100 years in federal prison, if convicted, and fines of up to $2.25 million. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.