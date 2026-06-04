A Nevada man is accused of threatening to obliterate President Donald Trump with a "suicide bomb" — allegedly saying, "I swear, I'm not even joking" in a TikTok video.

Nathaniel Smith, of Las Vegas, was indicted last month on a felony count of making a bomb threat and is scheduled to go on trial in late November, according to online court records.

Grand jury transcripts obtained by the local CBS affiliate KLAS say Smith, who worked as a security guard, allegedly made multiple threats toward Trump in a TikTok video that he shared on the social media app earlier this year.

"Look y'all, I'll do it if y'all can get me out," Smith allegedly said in the video, which included a text box on the screen saying, "I'll take him out," according to police and prosecutors.

"If y'all can put some money together, if y'all can get me out, I'll do it, on my mama," Smith allegedly said. "I swear, I'm not even joking."

The clip went viral on X, TikTok and Instagram after conservative accounts and pundits shared it on their pages. Someone tipped off law enforcement on March 12 about what Smith allegedly said he was planning.

"Y'all can … get me out of America after," Smith allegedly said. "I'll do it, for the people, yeah. Matter of fact, to make it real sweet, on some real s—, if you get my family out of America, I'll suicide bomb."

Smith was interviewed in March about the alleged TikTok video and initially "took ownership" of it, according to Bryson Redd, who works in the Las Vegas Metro Police Counterterrorism Section of the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center and testified at Smith's grand jury hearing.

"Initially … he was unsure of what we were going to discuss, but as the conversation continued, he was like, 'Oh, this is reference my post online that I've now since taken down,'" Redd recounted, according to the grand jury transcripts. "He explained it as if he was just joking, as if it was just a joke that he had posted online."

Asked if Smith — who used the hashtags "#Trump," "#FreeWorld" and "#FightBack" — showed any remorse, Redd reportedly said, "No."

Smith was fired from his job with St. Moritz Security Services in Las Vegas, according to company officials.

He's due to appear in court on Oct. 27 for a trial readiness hearing.

"St. Moritz Security Services, Inc. does not condone, and our policies strictly prohibit threats against any public official, including threats against President Trump," Chief Legal Officer Gary Bradley told KLAS in a statement. "Mr. Smith has not been employed by St. Moritz since January 17, 2026. St. Moritz will fully cooperate with any local or federal investigators in this matter. We cannot comment further due to the pending investigation."