One of the 2024 election lawsuits against Donald Trump's campaign over songs the then-candidate allegedly played at rallies without permission is ending in a non-hostile manner, with the originally suing party "satisfied."

The estate of Isaac Hayes and the Trump campaign jointly filed a stipulation in federal court on Monday, telling U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. that the parties had agreed to toss out the lawsuit with prejudice, for the rest of time, "bearing their respective fees and costs."

Although the docket as of early Tuesday afternoon did not reflect any action by Thrash, the copyright case is all but over forever, and unceremoniously so compared with how it began.

Isaac Hayes III, the son of the late singer of "Hold On, I'm Coming," had strongly and publicly objected to the Trump campaign's use of the song at rallies and associating itself with the estate.

"I've said this plenty of times, a few things: I'm a brother of seven sisters. Donald Trump has said terrible things about women, terrible things about Vice President [Kamala] Harris," Hayes said in radio interview. "He's been found liable of sexual abuse. And then on top of that, it's not political for me. It's just that the association of that character, of that entity."

"I don't necessarily want to inject my father's music into politics because I feel that, that all types of people around the world love Isaac Hayes so I don't think his music should be used in a political fashion," he added. "And so, I don't want that. But Donald Trump is definitely not the person. I don't want people to hear 'Hold On, I'm Coming' and think of Donald Trump at all, in any shape or form."

Litigation over unauthorized use of the song followed, in the same vein as other lawsuits by other artists.

Now Hayes has said on his verified account that the case was "mutually resolved," referring to the joint stipulation to dismiss.

Official Statement from the Hayes Family and the Estate of Isaac Hayes The Hayes family and the Estate of Isaac Hayes, Jr. announce that the lawsuit filed against Donald John Trump and Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc., regarding their use of "Hold On, I'm Comin" has been… pic.twitter.com/0I5LzoA3NG — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) February 23, 2026

What did the lawsuit accomplish? According to Hayes, it was about principle and he's "satisfied" with the defense of it.

"This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works," the post said, not mentioning a financial component to the dismissal. "Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value. As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected."

"[W]e are satisfied with the outcome," Hayes added, thanking attorney James Walker.