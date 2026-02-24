Authorities in Florida arrested a man after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving his apartment during a date that turned into a nightmare.

Saady Castellanos Triminio, 34, is facing charges of robbery, child neglect, false imprisonment and battery by strangulation. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit by Miami police, the victim told cops that she met Castellanos Triminio in early February on a social media dating app. They spoke on the phone and she agreed to take a three-hour train ride from Orlando to Miami on Friday. She brought along her 3-year-old daughter.

Castellanos Triminio picked her up from the train station and they were supposed to go out to eat. But he instead ordered a pizza and brought them to his apartment in the 7800 block of NE Bayshore Court, the affidavit stated. When they arrived at the apartment, the woman began to feel "uneasy" due to the condition of the home.

"She observed that the bathroom lacked toilet paper and described the home as generally dirty," cops wrote.

Despite the uncomfortable feeling, she stayed at the home and spoke with the suspect. Then Castellanos Triminio asked for a hug and a kiss but the victim did not want to do that, saying they were just friends, according to the affidavit. She said she wanted to leave the home and started grabbing her things.

"At that point, the defendant became irate and told her not to leave, stating that it was too dangerous," the affidavit said. "He then bear-hugged her and physically prevented her from exiting the room."

The victim grabbed her phone and began texting a friend that she was in trouble. Castellanos Triminio allegedly snatched her phone, which prompted the victim to start screaming. In response, he covered her mouth and nose with his hand which prevented her from yelling, cops said. She also couldn't breathe.

She was able to get away and go into a locked room with her daughter and called her friend, per the affidavit. The friend called 911 and police showed up at the apartment. Cops told the friend to have the victim make noise to let them know she was inside. Castellanos Triminio apparently opened the door and cops rescued the victim shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers noted she had bruises on both of her arms, though she was not in need of medical attention. They took Castellanos Triminio into custody for an interview.

After receiving his Miranda rights, the defendant allegedly "admitted to the incident in its entirety." He said he prevented her from leaving because he felt it was too dangerous, according to the complaint. He also allegedly admitted to covering her mouth and nose with his hand, saying he didn't want to alert neighbors.

Castellanos Triminio remains at the Miami-Dade County jail without a bond. He also has an immigration hold, records show.