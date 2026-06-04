The DOJ strongly suggested that a federal judge must decide whether to disqualify herself from a Georgia voter rolls lawsuit by a deadline the government set, or else face the prospect of being forced out by an appeals court.

The emergency motion filed Wednesday by DOJ Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon urged U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross to make a decision by June 12, citing the "discovery of the judicial misconduct" on her part that "has already delayed this litigation."

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has resisted the administration's demands for a "full and unredacted" statewide "voter registration list," at a time when the DOJ is actively engaged in a criminal probe of Fulton County and the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won.

Motions to dismiss for failure to state a claim are pending and a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but Ross called off that hearing, saying she would not rule until she decided DOJ's disqualification motion.

The government has since countered by trying to turn up the heat on Ross, giving the Barack Obama appointee a June 12 deadline to rule on whether to step aside. Noting that "no party has filed an opposition" so far, and citing the "rapidly approaching" election starting with early voting in mid-October, the DOJ argued that "voters need to know that their elections are secure and that noncitizens, deceased individuals, and voters with multiple records are not registered to vote in Georgia elections."

Complaining of delays that are "no fault" of its own, the government warned that it will consider filing a petition for a writ of mandamus with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to force Ross out if she doesn't leave on her own.

"If the Court denies the Motion, delays may nonetheless continue, should the United States exercise its right to immediately challenge that decision through a petition for a writ of mandamus," the filing said, citing a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case in which mandamus "requir[ed] recusal where the judge was close friends with the defendant."

The DOJ referenced recent reports of a private reprimand against a judge for "engaging in an extramarital affair with a high-ranking law enforcement officer and having sexual intercourse in the judge's chambers during business hours within hearing distance of staff," by "attending a partisan political event" for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, and by "making false statements to the Chief Circuit Judge and Chief District Judge that were material to the investigation of the allegations."

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On one occasion, the reprimand said, Ross told staff she had "too many martinis the night before" at an event for an unidentified DA.

As Law&Crime reported, the reprimand named neither Ross nor Willis, a Democrat who tried and failed to prosecute President Donald Trump in a sprawling election interference RICO action. News reports and the use of AI exposed what was hidden behind redactions, however, and the DOJ sought Ross' disqualification.

On Thursday, the law firm of Marc Elias, a longtime Democratic Party election lawyer, filed documents on behalf of the Black Voters Matter Fund. The intervenors remarked on the "deep irony" of DOJ's sense of urgency "just days after moving to continue the long-scheduled hearing that could have resolved this matter."

"Conduct aside, DOJ's basis for expediting falls apart under the barest scrutiny. This case is not about whether Georgia's 'elections are secure,' and DOJ has never alleged that 'noncitizens, deceased individuals, and voters with multiple records' are registered to vote in Georgia. Nor has DOJ alleged any facts to suggest that Georgia has failed to meet its list maintenance obligations under federal law or requested any relief that would result in the removal of any voters from Georgia's rolls," the filing said. "In fact, one reason DOJ's complaint must be dismissed is precisely because DOJ failed to state any factual basis for its demand under Title III of the Civil Rights Act, as the statute requires."

Pointing out a string of DOJ losses in "eight district courts," the opposition filing concluded that the "only explanations for DOJ's conduct here are gamesmanship and judge-shopping."

"The truth is that neither this case nor the motion to recuse require expedited consideration, and DOJ knows it," the intervenors stated.