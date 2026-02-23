A South Carolina man is facing his third indictment for threatening a president, this time taking aim at President Donald Trump in a letter from prison that said "we will kill him too," according to federal prosecutors. The man has already been convicted of threatening to murder Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"Enjoy having Trump in office while you can," Eric Rome Jr. warned in a letter sent to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews in Chicago on Jan. 6, according to his federal indictment.

The 37-year-old is currently incarcerated at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, where he is serving a sentence for armed robbery. His other indictments were handed down in 2015 for the Obama threats and in 2022 for the Biden threats.

"These are guarantees!" Rome insisted in his latest threat letter, according to the indictment. "We are also going to shoot Ambassador Mike Huckabee and his daughter, Sarah."

Rome has described himself in the past as a white supremacist and member of the Aryan Brotherhood of South Carolina, as well as the "Proud Boys" group.

"Our intent is war on the federal government and specifically the assassination of the feds," Rome said in a 2021 voicemail, in which he threatened Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"We will execute the old man and post videos of his death on as many web platforms as we can," Rome blasted, according to the federal indictment for that case. "I've … planned to get out of this prison … and carry out a sniper attack on Joe Biden and take his life. I'm willing to die in the attempt."

In 2014, Rome called the South Carolina Department of Corrections while locked up on state charges for the robbery to deliver death threats about Obama. "When I get out … I'm pretty sure I'm going to shoot the President," Rome said, according to the 2014 indictment. "I just figured I'd let you know."

In his Jan. 6 letter from prison, Rome scrawled out numerous threats toward Christian and Jewish citizens, claiming groups associated with the religions had their "hands so far up Donald Trump's a—," per the indictment.

Rome allegedly claimed he and others from the Aryan Brotherhood would "begin hunting" people in the near future. "We … are not going to sit idle," Rome threatened, according to the indictment.

The Justice Department noted in a press release that Rome "signed his full name to the letter" before sending it off. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Once his armed robbery sentence ends in 2030, Rome will begin serving his sentences for threatening Obama and Biden.